  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Yoon Suk Yeol and Fumio Kishida in Tokyo
Yoon Suk Yeol is the first South Korean president to visit Japan in 12 yearsImage: Kyodo/IMAGO
TradeJapan

Japan ends export curbs on South Korea as relations thaw

43 minutes ago

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo. The two leaders have attempted to form a unified front amid regional tensions.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OksL

Japan and South Korea have agreed to mend an almost four-year-old trade dispute, the two governments announced on Thursday.

The announcement was made during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's trip to Japan. He is the first South Korean leader to visit the country in 12 years.

What does the agreement mean?

Under the deal, Japan will end restrictions on the export of semiconductors to South Korea, and South Korea will drop a complaint it had lodged with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Japan.

"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida has a special meaning of letting the people of our two countries know that South Korea-Japan relations, which have gone through difficult times due to various pending issues, are at a new starting point," Yoon said in Tokyo on Thursday.

"As seen in North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile before my departure to Tokyo this morning, North Korea's ever-growing nuclear and missile threats are a grave threat not only to East Asia but to international peace and stability." 

Decades-old tensions

The most recent trade dispute between South Korea and Japan arose after South Korea's Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, must pay compensation to victims of forced labor during Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Japan argued that the issue of forced labor had already been closed in a 1965 treaty.

Recently, Seoul announced a new proposal whereby former forced laborers or their relatives would instead be compensated by a public South Korean fund supported by private donations.

South Korean companies that benefited from the 1965 treaty would be targeted under this plan.

South Korean companies to compensate victims of forced labor

Thursday's rapprochement between Yoon and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is an attempt to build a united front against regional tensions, including increased missile tests by North Korea and China's growing influence.

The deal will also strengthen international supply chains after years of upheaval.

zc/rc (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Yang Geum-deok, a survivor of forced labour under Japan's 1910-1945 colonial occupation, speaks during a protest denouncing the government plan to resolve a dispute over compensating forced labor victims, at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, March 7, 2023

South Korea faces backlash from WWII forced labor victims

South Korea faces backlash from WWII forced labor victims

South Koreans who were enslaved by Japanese companies during World War II denounced President Yoon Suk Yeol's new compensation plan, labeling it as "dirty money."
SocietyMarch 7, 2023
PC circuit board made up of semiconductors.

Samsung to build 'world's largest' chip cluster in S. Korea

Samsung to build 'world's largest' chip cluster in S. Korea

Samsung Electronics expects to invest hundreds of billions to build the world largest chip hub as part a of South Korean national project seeking to gain a further edge in the global semiconductor industry.
Business18 hours ago
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on a branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023.

Credit Suisse to borrow $54 billion from Swiss central bank

Business6 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Nigerian NGO provides prosthetics for kids

Nigerian NGO provides prosthetics for kids

Society1 hour ago01:51 min
More from Africa

Asia

China's President Xi Jinping at the NPC in Beijing

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

China ramps up diplomatic offensive amid growing US tensions

Politics5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with lawmakers in Israel's parliament

Germany hosts Israel's prime minister in tense times

Germany hosts Israel's prime minister in tense times

Politics22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bags of garbage in a pile, Eiffel Tower in the background.

Paris drowns in garbage amid strikes

Paris drowns in garbage amid strikes

Politics5 hours ago6 images
More from Europe

Middle East

Three men standing at a table holding documents

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

Iran-Saudi deal: China's growing clout in the Middle East

PoliticsMarch 14, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage