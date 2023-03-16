Japan ends export curbs on South Korea as relations thaw

"Today's meeting with Prime Minister Kishida has a special meaning of letting the people of our two countries know that South Korea-Japan relations, which have gone through difficult times due to various pending issues, are at a new starting point," Yoon said in Tokyo on Thursday.
"As seen in North Korea's launch of a long-range ballistic missile before my departure to Tokyo this morning, North Korea's ever-growing nuclear and missile threats are a grave threat not only to East Asia but to international peace and stability."
Decades-old tensions
The most recent trade dispute between South Korea and Japan arose after South Korea's Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that two Japanese companies, Nippon Steel and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, must pay compensation to victims of forced labor during Japan's occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945.
Japan argued that the issue of forced labor had already been closed in a 1965 treaty.
Recently, Seoul announced a new proposal whereby former forced laborers or their relatives would instead be compensated by a public South Korean fund supported by private donations.
South Korean companies that benefited from the 1965 treaty would be targeted under this plan.
South Korean companies to compensate victims of forced labor