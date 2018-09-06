 Italy’s League party faces bankruptcy over embezzlement | News | DW | 06.09.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Italy’s League party faces bankruptcy over embezzlement

A court has ruled that millions of euros in assets can be seized from the far-right League party, now part of Italy’s ruling coalition. Party leader Matteo Salvini was defiant, saying the fraud was now history.

taly's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini looks on during a news conference in Rome (REUTERS)

Italy's right-wing Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini appeared to shrug off the news that a court had authorized the seizure of €49 million ($59 million) from the League party on Thursday.

"I'm not the least bit upset because the trial regards things that happened eight, nine years ago," Salvini said after an appeals court in Rome accepted demands from a court in Genoa to be able to seize whatever funds they can until the full amount is recouped.

"It is a thing of the past ... if they want to strip us of everything, they can go ahead, we'll calmly continue to do politics; we have Italians behind us."

Watch video 03:16
Now live
03:16 mins.

Matteo Salvini: a polarizing figure

Salvini, who has turned the party into a national political force since he took over in 2013, has repeatedly said that he has never seen the missing money. 

"I hope that the Genoa court will spend more of its time on the matter of the collapsed bridge," Salvini said after the decision, referring to the Ponte Morandi disaster last month, which killed 43 people.

Read more: Italy populists backtrack on Genoa bridge fears ‘fairytale’

The money was embezzled between 2008 and 2010 from public funds to finance political parties. Former League Leader Umberto Bossi and a former party treasurer were both found guilty of the fraud last year, but the Genoa court that convicted them was only able to track down €3 million.

League lawyers insist the party only has €5.5 million, which comes from donations. Judicial sources say the other funds may have been moved abroad.

The League's popularity has soared since it formed a coalition government with the populist Five Star Movement in June, with Salvini — who also serves as interior minister — taking a tough line on immigration by refusing NGO migrant rescue ships access to Italian ports.

  • Giuseppe Conte (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Conte: Novice at the helm

    Giuseppe Conte, a little-known law professor with no political experience, was picked by the League and 5-Star Movement (M5S) as their candidate for prime minister. He was forced to temporarily give up his leadership bid after the parties' cabinet selection was initially blocked. However, after the two parties struck a deal with President Sergio Mattarella, Conte was eventually sworn in on June 1.

  • Sergio Mattarella

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Mattarella: President with the final say

    President Sergio Mattarella faced calls for his impeachment after he prevented the populist alliance from taking office. He singled out its choice for finance minister, Paolo Savona, warning that an openly euroskeptic minister in that position went against the parties' joint promise to simply "change Europe for the better." After the parties agreed to replace Savona, Mattarella gave the go-ahead.

  • Luigi Di Maio

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Di Maio: Anti-austerity advocate

    M5S chief Luigi Di Maio secured his party 32 percent of the vote in the March election. With the populist M5S-League coalition in power, Di Maio assumed the role of joint deputy prime minister and took over the economic development portfolio. The M5S leader has come under fire for his anti-immigration rhetoric, including calling rescue missions to save migrants from drowning a "sea-taxi service."

  • Matteo Salvini (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Di Meo)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Salvini: 'The Captain'

    Matteo Salvini is the leader of the anti-immigrant, euroskeptic League, which won 17 percent of the vote in the March election. A former MEP, he and his party have no experience in governing. Salvini has taken on the position of interior minister within Conte's Cabinet. Known for his hostile rhetoric toward immigrants and the EU, Salvini once described the euro a "crime against humanity."

  • Paolo Savona (Getty Images/AFP/F. Frustaci)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Savona: Anti-euro radical

    Paola Savona, initially tipped to lead the Finance Ministry, has called the euro a "German cage" and said that Italy needs a plan to leave the single currency. The 81-year-old's stance won him the backing of most Italian lawmakers but that wasn't enough to stop his appointment being vetoed. In his place steps Giovanni Tria, an economics professor without any previous government experience.

  • Carlo Cottarelli (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/S. Lore)

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Cottarelli: Temporary caretaker

    Carlo Cottarelli was set to become Italy's caretaker prime minster after the M5S-League alliance failed to have its controversial cabinet picks approved. The former IMF economist's time in the spotlight was short-lived, however. Political uncertainty in Italy rocked Europe's financial markets and prompted Mattarella to swiftly renegotiate and approve Salvini and Di Maio's governing coalition.

  • Silvio Berlusconi

    Italy's populist government: Key players

    Berlusconi: Vanquished enabler

    Silvio Berlusconi (right) and his Forza Italia entered a four-party electoral alliance including League in the March election that secured the bloc 37 percent. Berlusconi is now upset at his right-wing ally Salvini after the League leader moved to work with M5S. Berlusconi has said he would act as a "reasonable and scrutinizing opposition."

    Author: Chase Winter


rc/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini strive to forge new European anti-migrant alliance

Hungary and Italy have pledged to forge a new alliance to change the way the EU deals with migration. Orban and Salvini have repeatedly defied the European Union by refusing to take in any further asylum-seekers. (28.08.2018)  

Italy's Salvini: Merkel has underestimated the challenges of migration

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the German government has been underestimating the risk of social conflict over migration for years. DW spoke with him as his government marks 100 days in office. (03.09.2018)  

Italy populists backtrack on Genoa bridge fears ‘fairytale’

One of Italy's governing parties claimed several years ago that an imminent bridge collapse was a "fairytale." Calls for the resignations in the wake of Genoa's disaster are being resisted by road operator Autostrade. (15.08.2018)  

Italy migrant ship: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to be investigated

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is reportedly being probed for his role in preventing migrants rescued at sea from disembarking in Sicily. Meanwhile, a deal has been reached to allow the migrants to leave the ship. (25.08.2018)  

Founder of Italy's Northern League, Umberto Bossi, jailed for fraud

An Italian court has convicted Bossi, once an ally of ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi, of embezzlement while he led the anti-immigration party. His son Renzo and the former party treasurer were also convicted and jailed. (10.07.2017)  

Italy mourns Genoa bridge victims at state funeral

Many grieving Genovese have paid their final respects to the victims of the Ponte Morandi bridge collapse. For some, the tragedy is the latest failure of Italian politics. DW's Elizabeth Schumacher reports from Genoa. (18.08.2018)  

Italy's populist government: Key players

After months of negotiations, Italy finally has a government with Giuseppe Conte at the helm. Conte's swearing in ended weeks of turmoil that rocked financial markets, but concerns among Italy's EU partners remain. (21.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Matteo Salvini: a polarizing figure  

Related content

Italien Matteo Salvini und Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban and Matteo Salvini strive to forge new European anti-migrant alliance 28.08.2018

Hungary and Italy have pledged to forge a new alliance to change the way the EU deals with migration. Orban and Salvini have repeatedly defied the European Union by refusing to take in any further asylum-seekers.

Italien Migranten verlassen Diciotti Rettungsschiff

Italy migrant ship: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini to be investigated 25.08.2018

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is reportedly being probed for his role in preventing migrants rescued at sea from disembarking in Sicily. Meanwhile, a deal has been reached to allow the migrants to leave the ship.

Matteo Salvini, Innenminister Italien

Italy's Salvini: Merkel has underestimated the challenges of migration 03.09.2018

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini says the German government has been underestimating the risk of social conflict over migration for years. DW spoke with him as his government marks 100 days in office.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 