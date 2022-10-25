Italy's Meloni tries to distance herself from fascism
27 minutes ago
Addressing parliament for the first time as prime minister, the leader of a neofascist party said she "never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes" and affirmed Italy's position as an EU and NATO member.
Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, has formed the country's most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini.
On Tuesday, in an apparent bid to reassure Western allies, Meloni sought to distance herself from fascism.
"I have never felt any sympathy or closeness to anti-democratic regimes... fascism included," Meloni told lawmakers.
She vowed to fight "any form of racism, antisemitism, political violence [and] discrimination."
Meloni has been keen on moving her party from the political fringes. Ahead of the election campaign, she apparently sent out internal memos to party groups instructing them to refrain from making extreme statements and references to fascism.
Still, concern has grown in Italy and among its neighbors over civil rights, as well as Rome's involvement in alliances like NATO.
Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy's PM
What did Meloni say about civil rights?
"A center-right government will never curtail the existing liberties of citizens and firms," Meloni said in parliament.
"The proof of facts will show, even on civil rights and abortion, who was lying and who was saying the truth during the election campaign concerning our true intentions," she added.
Meloni has appointed an ultra-conservative Catholic, Maria Roccella, as Italy's minister for family, birthrates and equal opportunities.