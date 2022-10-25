  1. Skip to content
Image: Remo Casilli/REUTERS
PoliticsItaly

Italy's Meloni tries to distance herself from fascism

27 minutes ago

Addressing parliament for the first time as prime minister, the leader of a neofascist party said she "never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes" and affirmed Italy's position as an EU and NATO member.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed parliament on Tuesday for the first time since she got the job. 

Meloni, the leader of the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, has formed the country's most right-wing government since Benito Mussolini.

On Tuesday, in an apparent bid to reassure Western allies, Meloni sought to distance herself from fascism.

"I have never felt any sympathy or closeness to anti-democratic regimes... fascism included," Meloni told lawmakers.

She vowed to fight "any form of racism, antisemitism, political violence [and] discrimination."

Meloni has been keen on moving her party from the political fringes. Ahead of the election campaign, she apparently sent out internal memos to party groups instructing them to refrain from making extreme statements and references to fascism. 

Still, concern has grown in Italy and among its neighbors over civil rights, as well as Rome's involvement in alliances like NATO. 

Far-right Meloni sworn in as Italy's PM

What did Meloni say about civil rights?

"A center-right government will never curtail the existing liberties of citizens and firms," Meloni said in parliament. 

"The proof of facts will show, even on civil rights and abortion, who was lying and who was saying the truth during the election campaign concerning our true intentions," she added. 

Meloni has appointed an ultra-conservative Catholic, Maria Roccella, as Italy's minister for family, birthrates and equal opportunities.

Roccella had pledged in 2018 to work against legalizing same-sex civil unions

Meloni, who has long called for restricting migration, also said on Tuesday that the government wants to stop illegal immigration and human trafficking. 

"We do not intend in any way to question the right of asylum for those fleeing war and persecution," she said. 

Italy will 'respect' EU rules and support Ukraine

Meloni had been known to be a euroskeptic politican. But she told lawmakers that the new government is committed to the EU and NATO. 

"This government will respect the [EU] rules currently in force and at the same time offer its contribution to change those that have not worked," she said.

Her predecessor, Mario Draghi, was one of the strongest supporters of EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine

Meloni said the Italian government would  "continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine." 

fb/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Giogria Meloni walks on stage holding a microphone

Women gaining traction in far-right politics

Women gaining traction in far-right politics

Giorgia Meloni has become the first female prime minister of Italy and the head of the country's most right-wing government. Women seem to be doing particularly well at the helm of Europe's far-right parties.
PoliticsOctober 22, 2022
Giorgia Meloni laughing

Opinion: Italy's shift to the right is dangerous for EU

Opinion: Italy's shift to the right is dangerous for EU

Italy's post-fascists are jubilant about their election triumph and are now the strongest force in parliament. DW's Alexandra von Nahmen outlines the consequences for cohesion in the European Union.
von Nahmen Alexandra Kommentarbild App
Alexandra von Nahmen
Commentary
PoliticsSeptember 26, 2022
Steinmeier arrived in Kyiv by train

Ukraine: German President Steinmeier arrives in Kyiv

Politics9 hours ago
Africa

An image of the omicron virus shown on a screen

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

German Africa Prize won by scientists who identified omicron

Science5 hours ago
Asia

UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak: UK's new PM embraces India connection

Rishi Sunak: UK's new PM embraces India connection

Politics1 hour ago
Germany

two people lean against a gold painting frame

Attack on Monet artwork: German museums react

Attack on Monet artwork: German museums react

Arts14 minutes ago
Europe

external

How can Europe protect itself against future air attacks?

How can Europe protect itself against future air attacks?

Conflicts1 hour ago02:32 min
Middle East

Elnaz Rekabi on the climbing wall

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

'Elnaz Rekabi is a hero' – taekwondo fighter Parisa Farshidi

SportsOctober 24, 2022
North America

Harvey Weinstein, with two uniformed police officers in the background

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

'She Said' movie tells story of women who took on Weinstein

CultureOctober 24, 202202:05 min
Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
