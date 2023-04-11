  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migrants just arrived in the Southern Italian port of Brindisi receive the first aid
More than four times the number of migrants have arrived in Italy in the first few months of the year compared to the same period in 2022Image: ANSA/ZUMA/picture alliance
MigrationItaly

Italy declares state of emergency over migrants

17 minutes ago

After a surge in the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean, Italy declared a six-month state of emergency. The country admitted it wouldn't solve the problem but said it would make repatriations easier.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PvAT

The Italian government declared a state of emergency on Tuesday to deal with the "sharp rise" of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean.

It will last for about six months and provide €5 million (roughly $5.45 million) to regions dealing with crisis in the south of Italy.

The money is supposed to fund setting up new reception centers for migrants, while declaring the emergency should make it easier for Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government to repatriate those not allowed to stay in Italy faster.

"Let it be clear, we are not solving the problem, the solution can only depend on responsible intervention by the European Union," Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci said.

More than 31,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, interior ministry data shows, up from around 7,900 in the same period last year.

Some 2,000 migrants reach Lampedusa over Easter

Italy's ANSA news agency around 2,000 people arrived by boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa off the North African coast over the long Easter weekend. As the winter weather eases the volume of crossings tends to increase in the northern hemisphere's summer.

The Italian coastguard rescued around 800 people off fishing boat off the coast of Sicily.

They were also bringing about 400 people aboard a second boat ashore.

Italy coast guard scrambles to rescue 1,200 migrants

Yet another boat boat carrying about 400 migrants is adrift off Malta, the NGO Sea-Watch Italy told DW on Tuesday.

"Our aerial monitoring mission…have sighted a yet other about 400 people in distress at sea in a big fishing boat in the Maltese search and rescue area," Giorgia Linardi, a spokeswoman for Sea-Watch Italy told DW.

She said the NGO was concerned over the state of emergency because it, "may mean more summary expulsions of people from Italy without a careful assessment of their asylum claims."

lo/msh (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian naval ship from the Northern Fleet at the Severomorsk naval base

Ukraine updates: Russia begins military drills in the Arctic

Conflicts56 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Workers line up packaged roses in a processing workshop at a flower farm near Lake Naivasha, in Naivasha, Kenya.

Kenya: Civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Kenya: Civil servants threaten to strike over wage delay

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People leave after collecting free bags of flour from a government distribution point

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Pakistan: Inflation dampens Ramadan spirit

Society7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

German police call for knife-free zones in cities

Crime12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cover of video game 'Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened.'

Playing the Ukraine-made video game impacted by war

Playing the Ukraine-made video game impacted by war

Culture6 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

ConflictsApril 10, 202301:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

LifestyleApril 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A composite image of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

Politics23 hours ago02:55 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage