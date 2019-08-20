 Italian prosecutors issue order for ′Open Arms′ migrants to disembark | News | DW | 20.08.2019

News

Italian prosecutors issue order for 'Open Arms' migrants to disembark

Italy has allowed over 80 migrants who have been stranded on a Spanish migrant rescue vessel off the coast of Lampedusa to disembark.

The Spanish rescue ship Open Arms off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa

Italian prosecutors said on Tuesday evening that they had ordered the immediate disembarkation of migrants on board the Open Arms, a Spanish charity vessel that has been sitting off the coast of Italy's Lampedusa island for days with over 80 migrants on board.

The announcement came shortly after Spain said it was sending a naval vessel to escort the migrant rescue ship to the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that the order had been given by the Agrigento prosecutor's office after its chief prosecutor boarded the ship. ANSA also reported that the ship would be impounded once it reaches port.

Matteo Salvini, Italy's hard-line anti-migrant interior minister, had been refusing the ship access to Lampedusa's. The rescue vessel has been anchored for days within swimming distance of the island.

There were reports Tuesday of as many as 15 migrants jumping from the ship into the sea. Italian rescue workers are reported to have helped the migrants reach safety. 

The rescue ship has been at sea for 19-days, and there were at least 147 migrants initially on board, but as days passed, some were evacuated for medical care and all minors had been allowed to disembark.

The Open Arms charity has warned the situation on the ship was "out of control," with some of the migrants stuck for 19 days after being rescued at sea off the coast of Libya, many suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Watch video 01:26

More migrants jump off rescue ship in bid to reach Italy

