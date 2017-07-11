 Italian court acquits Shell, Eni in Nigeria corruption case | News | DW | 17.03.2021

News

Italian court acquits Shell, Eni in Nigeria corruption case

Energy giants Eni and Shell were accused of corruption in the 2011 purchase of an offshore oilfield in Nigeria. The $1.3 billion sale was the biggest corruption scandal to hit the industry.

An aerial view taken on February 5, 2008 of an oil ship off the coast of Nigeria

Shell and Eni managers were accused of corruption in the purchase of an oilfield in Nigeria

An Italian court acquitted energy firms Royal Dutch Shell and Eni on Wednesday in a massive corruption case. 

The long-running case concerns the 2011 purchase of an offshore oil field in Nigeria, with prosecutors alleging the companies paid bribes to secure the field.

What did the court say?

Judge Marco Tremolada read out the sentence in the Milan court on Wednesday.

He said the companies and managers charged in the case had been acquitted as there was no case to answer.

The ruling comes three years after the trial kicked off and after over 74 hearings.

Wednesday's ruling could still be appealed.

How has Nigeria responded?

The Nigerian government expressed its disappointment in a statement released shortly after the Italian court's decision was announced.

"The Federal Republic of Nigeria is disappointed in today’s
ruling in Milan, but thanks the Italian prosecuting authorities
for their tireless efforts," a government spokesman said.

The statement added that Nigeria "will continue to hold those responsible for the OPL 245 fraud accountable."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/aw (AFP, Reuters)

