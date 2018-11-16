Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to call fresh elections amid growing pressure

The Israeli prime minister said it would be "irresponsible" to call for fresh elections after his defense minister resigned. But he faces an uphill battle in securing support from his government's coalition partners.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday remained defiant in the face of growing pressure to call fresh elections, saying it would be "irresponsible" to do so at such a critical juncture.
Netanyahu is under pressure to call fresh elections after his defense minister, Avigdor Lieberman of the Yisrael Beitenu party, resigned over a controversial ceasefire deal during one of the worst escalations of violence between Israel and Islamist militants in Gaza.
Netayahu avoided all-out war with Hamas by securing a ceasefire, a move that prompted his defense minister to quit
What we know so far:
Defense drama
Netanyahu said he will take over the defense minister's portfolio. But Education Minister Bennett, who leads the Jewish Home party, which holds eight seats in parliament, made taking over the Defense Ministry a central demand in exchange for his party's continued political support.
After Netanyahu's Sunday speech, the Jewish Home party announced it would hold a press conference on Monday.
ls/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa)
