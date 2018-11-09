Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman resigns over Gaza ceasefire

Israel's hardline defense minister Avigdor Lieberman announced his resignation on Wednesday and called for snap elections after a row over a ceasefire with Gaza's rulers Hamas to end a two-day flare up in violence

"What happened yesterday -- the truce combined with the process with Hamas -- is capitulating to terror. It has no other meaning," Lieberman told journalists. "What we're doing now as a state is buying short-term quiet, with the price being severe long-term damage to national security."

A security cabinet meeting on Tuesday ended with a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office saying that ministers had unanimously agreed to the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

Lieberman's office then made a statement saying that his "alleged support for stopping the attacks in Gaza is fake news."

Four other ministers, including Education Minister Naftali Bennett of the far-right Jewish Home Party, also announced they had opposed the ceasefire.

Lieberman has also opposed Netanyahu's policy of allowing a Qatari cash infusion in the impoverished Gaza enclave.

Netanyahu has come under criticism from members of his right-wing government for his decision to allow Qatar to provide money to the Hamas-run Gaza Strip to pay for salaries and fuel to ease an electricity crisis.

Last week, Qatar delivered $15 million (€13.2 million) of cash in suitcases to the Gaza Strip. The payment was part of $90 million that Qatar has pledged to deliver to cover the salaries of thousands of employees in the Gaza Strip in the next six months.

Lieberman's exit means his Yisrael Beiteinu may leave the ruling coalition, an action that could prompt Netanyahu to call early elections. The departure of Yisrael Beiteinu's five seats in parliament would leave Netanyahu with a majority of just one seat in the 120-seat Knesset.

There has been recent speculation Netanyahu is planning to hold early elections, now slated for November 2019.

For now, Netanyahu will take over the defense portfolio,

Lieberman's move intends to get ahead of the prime minister and will likely rally right-wing Israeli's advocating for a harder line on Hamas. Despite being a hawk, the right-wing Jewish Home has criticized Lieberman for being too cautious.

