Gaza ceasefire holds after Israel-Hamas violence

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions held early Wednesday following a flare-up in violence that threatened to unleash war in Gaza.

Gaza's rulers Hamas said they would abide by an Egyptian and UN-brokered ceasefire agreement so long as Israel did the same.

"The Palestinian resistance has defended the Palestinian people against the Israeli aggression. Once again, the Palestinians have embraced the option of resistance with patience and pride," Hamas chief Ismail Hanyia said.

There was no comment from Israel, but hardline Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman was expected to make comments later on Wednesday after he had said a day earlier that he opposed a truce.

The latest violence began Sunday when Hamas vowed revenge in response to a botched Israeli special forces operation in the Gaza Strip that killed seven Palestinians including a top Hamas commander. One Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded in the raid.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad launched more than 400 rockets and missiles into southern Israel over two days, overwhelming Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system and injuring 27 people. A 19-year-old Israeli soldier was also wounded after military bus in southern Israel was hit by an anti-tank missile.

Israeli warplanes responded by pounding at least 160 targets in the densly Gaza, including Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station and internal security headquarters.

cw/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.