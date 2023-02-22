The Israeli forces' operation in Nablus occurred during the day. The Israeli military typically conducts its raids in the West Bank at nightImage: Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo/picture alliance
Israeli military operation in Nablus leaves several dead
The Israeli military said it targeted Palestinian militants in an operation in Nablus. Palestinians said over 100 people were injured and an elderly man and teenager were among 10 who died during the raid.
An Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Nablus left 10 people dead on Wednesday, according to officials in the region.
Israel says militants targeted
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its goal was to detain Palestinian militants tied to shootings in the West Bank.
A faction of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group said two of its commanders were surrounded by Israeli forces in the operation. PIJ is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel as well as the United States, European Union and several other countries.
The Israeli military said it circled the building where the militants were hiding; a shootout ensued after the militants did not surrender to the Israeli authorities.
When one of the militants tried to flee the building, he was shot and killed, said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an IDF spokesman. The military then fired missiles at the house, he added, leaving it in ruins and killing the other two men. There were no Israeli casualties.
A new militant cell based in Nablus, known as Lion's Den, said its members were targeted in the raid. The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was killed by Lion's Den in October.
Palestinian health officials say elderly man and teenage boy killed
The Palestinian Health Ministry said 10 people were killed in the raid, including a 72-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy. The Ramallah-based health ministry said over 100 people were injured in the Israeli raid.
Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, condemned the raid in Nablus and called "for an end to the continued attacks against our people."
The armed wing of Hamas, the Islamist organization that rules the Gaza Strip, pledged retaliation following the Israeli operation. The US, EU, Japan and several other nations have named Hamas a terrorist organization.