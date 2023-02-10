  1. Skip to content
Car wreck at site of ramming attack in East Jerusalem
A car rammed into a bus stop in East Jerusalem, killing two, Israeli authorities saidImage: Ammar Awad/REUTERS
PoliticsIsrael

Israel: Car rams into East Jerusalem bus stop, killing 2

27 minutes ago

An Israeli police statement said the suspect was "neutralized," adding that five people were injured in the attack.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NKnN

Two people including a child were killed on Friday in East Jerusalem after a car rammed into a bus stop, Israeli authorities said.

"As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured," an Israeli police statement said.

Israeli police said the suspect was "neutralized on the spot" and described the incident as a "terror" attack.

The attack occurred in the East Jerusalem suburb of Ramot.

The Shaare Zedek hospital said those who died were six and 20 years old.

Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the area. 

An Israeli security official told Reuters that the attacker was a 31-year-old Palestinian man, a resident of Issawia in East Jerusalem.

A spokesman for the Islamist group Hamas, which is classified by the European Union a terrorist organization, called the attack a "heroic operation" and a "natural reaction to all the crimes of the occupation against the Palestinian people," but did not claim responsibility.

sdi/jcg (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Israeli emergency service personnel and security forces stand near a covered body at the site of a reported attack in a settler neighbourhood of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem

Shooting at East Jerusalem synagogue kills seven

Shooting at East Jerusalem synagogue kills seven

Israeli police say a Palestinian gunman killed seven people and injured three others in a shooting outside a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday.
ConflictsJanuary 27, 2023
Israeli security personnel work near a scene of shooting attack

Israel vows 'strong' response to Jerusalem attacks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged a "strong, swift and precise" response following deadly attacks in Jerusalem. The Israeli military also sent more troops into the West Bank.
ConflictsJanuary 29, 2023
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli military operation in Jenin

Deaths reported in Israeli operation in West Bank

Palestinian health officials reported deaths following an Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Israeli forces said they were arresting a top militant.
ConflictsJanuary 26, 2023
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building damaged by an earlier Russian missile strike in Kharkiv

Ukraine updates: Moldova — Russian missiles crossed airspace

Conflicts7 hours ago
