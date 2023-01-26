Deaths reported in Israeli operation in West Bank

Palestinian health officials reported deaths following an Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Israeli forces said they were arresting a top militant.

Palestinian authorities said that Israeli forces had killed a number of people during clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday.

Multiple Israeli news outlets cited Palestinian health officials saying that nine people had been killed. The Haaretz newspaper cited Israeli sources that also gave a total death toll of nine.

The Israeli military confirmed that it had been carrying out operations in the Jenin refugee camp. The Jerusalem Post reported that the operation had thwarted "a large terror attack," citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

IDF says operation was targeting wanted terrorists

The IDF said it had been looking to arrest several senior members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a terrorist organization, that it claimed was planning an imminent attack.

"During an attempt to arrest them, the wanted men opened fire and were killed in an exchange of fire with our forces," the Times of Israel cited the IDF as saying, adding that three PIJ members were killed and a fourth arrested.

"The wanted men, PIJ operatives, have been involved in recent extensive terror activity, are suspected of carrying out several shooting attacks against IDF forces, and planning other significant attacks," the IDF said.

West Bank authorities say Israeli forces fired tear gas into hospital

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah said that an elderly woman was among the dead.

It also said that 13 people had been wounded and taken to a hospital.

Health Minister May Al-Kaila also said in a statement that "occupation forces stormed Jenin Government Hospital and intentionally fired tear gas canisters at the paediatric department in the hospital."

Israeli forces denied that their soldiers had entered the hospital, but a spokesperson told AFP that "the activity was not far away from the hospital and it is possible some tear gas entered through an open window."

Militants said they opened fire on Israeli soldiers who entered the refugee camp Image: Raneen Sawafta/REUTERS

Haaretz cited reports from locals in Jenin who said that Israeli forces had entered the refugee camp in a commercial truck. Other witnesses were quoted as saying they saw bulldozers.

The PIJ said its militants had opened fire on the Israeli soldiers, as well as using improvised explosives, according to The Times of Israel.

