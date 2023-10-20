  1. Skip to content
Israel to let aid into Gaza but bombing continues

Kaukab Shairani | Mohammad Al Kahlout
October 20, 2023

Israel has confirmed it will allow a limited number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and will not block supplies. But as the UN calls for unrestricted access, the region is still being bombed.

