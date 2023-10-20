Israel to let aid into Gaza but bombing continues

ConflictsMiddle EastIsrael to let aid into Gaza but bombing continuesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastKaukab Shairani | Mohammad Al Kahlout10/20/2023October 20, 2023Israel has confirmed it will allow a limited number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to enter Gaza, and will not block supplies. But as the UN calls for unrestricted access, the region is still being bombed.https://p.dw.com/p/4XpwDAdvertisement