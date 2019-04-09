Israel: Netanyahu and Gantz neck-and-neck in exit polls

Contradictory exit polls for Israel's parliamentary elections on Tuesday showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and the opposition Blue and White party, lead by Ex-military chief Benny Gantz, in a tight race that is too close to call.

Whichever party wins the most seats in a tight race, they are certain to need coalition allies to gain a majority in Israel's 120-seat parliament.

What we know so far

Channels 12 and Kan TV have given the Blue and White party a narrow lead over the Likud (37 seats versus 36)

Adding in the two main parties' likely coalition allies, Channel 10 TV estimated that each rival bloc commanded half the chamber, 60 seats each

A spokesman for the Blue and White party said Gantz has claimed victory

The opposition: Ex-military chief Benny Gantz is the leader of the new centrist Blue and White party and Netanyahu's biggest threat in the elections. Gantz teamed up with lawmaker Yair Lapid to form the new centrist party, which has had a slight edge in most polls over Netanyahu's Likud. Gantz campaigned using his military credentials and promised to undo damage that he says Netanyahu inflicted on the country with divisive politics. He has also spoken in favor of a peace agreement while maintaining Jerusalem as Israel's capital and retaining the settlement blocs.

Netanyahu and Likud: Netanyahu has been in power for 13 years. In an attempt to gain the appeal of the right, he has made a deeply controversial pledge to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank. Palestinians want a state in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Netanyahu has built a reputation as guarantor of the country's security and economic growth, but his alleged corruption has potentially lost him voters.

Netanyahu hoping for Trump boost

Netanyahu has always maintained strong ties with Washington. On the evening of the election, Trump listed Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization in what is the first time that Washington has branded part of a foreign government a terrorist group.

It's one of several major US policy switches that were warmly welcomed by Netanyahu, starting when Trump made the controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and announced the US embassy would be moved there from Tel Aviv. He has also recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights.

