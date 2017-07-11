Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza after border clashes

Israeli fighter jets struck Hamas sites in Gaza late on Saturday following clashes between Palestinians and border troops that left dozens wounded.

A 13-year-old Palestinian boy and an Israeli Border Police solider were among those critically injured in what was one of the worst flareups since the May 21 truce.

Health authorities in Gaza said the boy was shot in the head. They described most of the other injuries as moderate, including gun shots to limbs, backs and abdomens.

"Forty-one civilians were wounded with various injuries," Gaza Health Ministry said in a statement.

How did the latest clashes begin?

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered near the Gaza Strip's heavily fortified border for a protest organized by the enclave's Islamist rulers Hamas and other factions.

Hamas said the protest was called to mark the burning 52 years ago of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

"Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line, and any attack on it will be met with valiant resistance from our people," Hamas said in a statement, adding that "thousands" of protesters had taken part.

Crowds of young Palestinians hurled rocks and firebombs toward Israeli soldiers and set tires on fire.

The protesters also tried to scale the Gaza border wall while some tried to wrest a rifle off a soldier.

In response, the Israeli army fired volleys of tear gas toward the protesters.

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza's Hamas rulers

Israeli troops "responded with riot dispersal means, including when necessary live fire," the army said.

An Israeli soldier was injured when protesters opened fire.

"An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire emanating from Gaza, and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital," the army said in a statement.

Airstrikes hit Hamas targets

The airstrikes were launched in response to the shooting of the soldier, the Israeli military said.

Israeli "fighter jets have struck four weapons storage and manufacturing sites

belonging to" Hamas, the military said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the strikes.

Bracing for more hostilities, the Israeli army said it had reinforced the Gaza division with additional troops.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said Saturday's airstrikes showed Israel was "trying to cover up its failure and disappointment in front of the steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance."

The latest escalation of hostilities come exactly three months after Israel and Hamas reached a truce following 11 days of the deadliest conflict in years.

Over the 11 days in May, Israel carried out airstrikes in Gaza while Hamas fired rockets toward Israeli cities from the enclave.

Hamas said it took action after Israeli security forces stormed Al-Aqsa in May.

At least 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed in the violence.

On Monday, Israel said its missile defense system, "Iron Dome," shot down a rocket fired by Gaza militants toward Israel — the first such attack since the truce.

It came after four Palestinians were killed in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and the Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza Strip and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007, US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a 10-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza in late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

A history of the Middle East peace process Trump's peace plan backfires, 2020 US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan that freezes Israeli settlement construction but retains Israeli control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built. The plan would double Palestinian-controlled territory but asks Palestinians to cross a red line and accept the previously constructed West Bank settlements as Israeli territory. Palestinians reject the plan.

A history of the Middle East peace process Conflict reignites in 2021 Plans to evict four families and give their homes in East Jerusalem to Jewish settlers led to escalating violence in May 2021. Hamas fired over 2,000 rockets at Israel, and Israeli military airstrikes razed buildings in the Gaza Strip. The international community, including Germany's Foreign Ministry, called for an end to the violence and both sides to return to the negotiating table. Author: Aasim Saleem



