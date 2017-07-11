Israel airstrikes hit Gaza in response to Hamas' incendiary balloons

Hamas militants launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day, prompting the Israeli response.
Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late on Thursday evening.
It is the second time in as many days strikes have occurred with the region's cease-fire looking increasingly vulnerable.
Almost 250 people died, dozens of which were children, during an 11-day conflict last month, which was brought to an end by an Egypt-brokered cease-fire.
But that peace arrangement is now hanging by a thread after activists mobilized by the territory's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day, prompting the Israeli reaction.
"Over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," Israel's military said in a statement. "In response... fighter jets struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to the Hamas terror organisation."
