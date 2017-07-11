Israel-Gaza violence: Israel combat troops amass at Gaza border — live updates

Israeli combat troops are assembling along the Gaza border

At least 83 people, including 17 children, have been killed in Gaza

Seven people in Israel have been killed, including one child

The IDF says over 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza in three days

The IDF says it has struck Gaza targets more than 600 times

Israel combat troops amass along Gaza border

Israel prepared ground combat troops along the Gaza border on Thursday. The country was in "various stages of preparing ground operations," a military spokesman said.

The move recalls similar incursions during Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2008-2009.

"The Chief of Staff is inspecting those preparations and providing guidance," Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

Israel launched renewed airstrikes on Thursday in Palestinian territory. Arab militant group Hamas has continued to launch rocket barrages at Israel.

The coastal Gaza strip has been under control of Hamas since 2006 elections and has become a base from which militants fire rockets into Israel.

It is home to 1.85 million people, who live on 365 square kilometers (140 square miles) of land, making it a high-density urban war zone.

Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by Israel and the European Union.

Israeli-Palestinian 'situation going in wrong direction'

"The situation is very alarming, and I use that word purposefully because it is something that the world needs to be paying attention to. The situation here is going in the wrong direction," Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process and United Nations Resident Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory Lynn Hastings told DW.

"We need this escalation to stop so we can get people back to the [negotiating] table," Hastings said. "We're working with all those who can influence the situation and bring this violence to a stop."

Clashes flared up on the streets of the Israeli city of Lod between Jews and Arabs

"The first thing, there, obviously, needs to be a de-escalation. The second thing is we need humanitarian access into and out of Gaza," she said.

Hastings added that militants needed to stop firing rockets at Israel. She said that Israel needed to change some of its policies concerning settlements and its approach to Palestinians' property rights in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"Those actions do not serve a peace process at all, and they need to stop," she said.

International community debates response to conflict

The situation is continuing to provoke international reactions.

The UN Security Council — made up of 5 permanent and 10 non-permanent member states — met on Wednesday to discuss the conflict for the second time this week.

News agency AFP quoted several sources who said that 14 of the 15 members of the Council were in favor of adopting a joint declaration aimed at reducing tension.

But the United States, which is a close ally of Israel ally and a permanent, veto-holding Security Council member, opposed the adoption of a joint declaration. It said such declaration would not "help de-escalate" the situation.

Palestinian medical staff have rest outside Shifa Hospital amid airstrikes in Gaza city

Turkey's vice president, Fuat Oktay, criticized the Security Council for not making a strong statement against the violence.

"There are decisions taken repeatedly at the United Nations, there are condemnations. But unfortunately, no result has been obtained, because a clear stance is not displayed," Oktay said.

Oktay also called out Muslim countries for not showing "unity and togetherness." Speaking after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Oktay added: "What we desire is that active measures are taken."

Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation of the West Bank and treatment of Palestinians.

Tunisia, Norway and China have requested another emergency UN Security Council meeting be scheduled on Friday over the conflict.

Airstrikes, rocket attacks continue

Hamas continued to launch rockets at Israel overnight while Israel carried out airstrikes.

Most of the rockets fired by Hamas were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), around 25 rockets fell short, landing in the Gaza Strip.

A total of five people received minor injuries in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, in the rocket attacks.

Israel fighter jets hit Hamas' main bank and one of its naval force squads. They completely destroyed the Internal Security Agency in the North Gaza governate.

Palestinian media reported that homes were also hit.

Israeli defense minister shocked by violence in Israeli cities

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the "shocking violence" seen in several Israeli cities, saying it is a threat, according to the Times of Israel.

An Arab-Israeli man, who was beaten by a group of Israeli far-right nationalists on Wednesday evening, was "seriously injured but stable," the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv said. Images of the beating were broadcast by an Israeli public broadcaster.

In the northern city of Acre on Wednesday, a Jewish motorist was reportedly beaten by Arab residents. In the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, Jewish youths reportedly ransacked stores and beat an Arab man, Israeli media reported. An Arab man was also beaten by a mob in Haifa.

"On this evening, more than ever, our internal divisions are what threaten us," Gantz said.

"We must not win the battle in Gaza and lose the battle at home. The harsh images from the cities and streets tonight are Israelis tearing each other apart. The shocking violence in Bat Yam, Acre, Lod and other cities turns our stomachs and breaks the hearts of us all," he added.

A state of emergency was declared in the mixed Jewish-Arab city of Lod, where a synagogue and other Jewish property were set on fire and an Arab resident was shot dead.

Anthony Blinken calls Mahmoud Abbas

The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday.

"I spoke with President Abbas about the ongoing situation in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"I expressed condolences for the loss of life. I emphasized the need to end rocket attacks and deescalate tensions," he added.

Flight diverted amid rocket strikes

A video shared on social media showed the view from a plane flying over Israel as rockets are fired from Gaza. The plane was forced to fly in circles for an hour due to the rocket fire before it could land at a different Israeli airport.

Major US airlines; including American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Airlines, all said that they had canceled flights to Tel Aviv as rocket fire from Hamas continues to target Ben Gurion airport.



Israeli PM seeks use of army to put down riots

Israeli media reported late Wednesday that violent groups of Arab and Jewish Israelis are carrying out attacks on individuals, with rioting continuing in some mixed Arab-Jewish Israeli cities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the scenes of violence, saying "nothing can justify an Arab mob assaulting Jews, and nothing can justify a Jewish mob assaulting Arabs."

He also said that he was looking at employing the Israeli army to "bring back order and rule" within Israel, adding that he would push legislation to give him emergency powers if necessary.

Netanyahu pledges further airstrikes after Biden call

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday in which Biden expressed support for Israel and stressed its right to self-defense.

Watch video 01:29 Israel wants 'total quiet' before considering de-escalation

The US president was also hopeful that the violence in the region would end soon.

"My expectation and hope is this will be closing down sooner than later, but Israel has a right to defend itself," Biden told reporters at the White House after the conversation.

Netanyahu, however, followed the conversation by saying that Israel would continue to carry out airstrikes in Gaza, a tweet from the prime minister's office said.

Violence enters sixth day

The Israeli military and Hamas militants in Gaza continue to exchange rocket fire and airstrikes. The death toll continues to climb as violence spreads to the streets of mixed Arab-Jewish cities in Israel.

World leaders have called for an end to violence. Some have emphasized Israel's right to defend itself, while others warn of a full-scale war if the two sides fail to de-escalate.

