  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Holocaust Remembrance Day
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank on Thursday
Mourners carry the bodies of Palestinians who were killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank on ThursdayImage: Ahmed/Ibrahim/APA/IMAGO
ConflictsIsrael

Israel, Gaza militants trade fire after West Bank deaths

1 hour ago

The Israeli army said it carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after rockets from the enclave were intercepted. It came after a counterterrorism raid by Israeli forces in the West Bank resulted in nine deaths.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MlSa

The Israeli military said early Friday that it carried out airstrikes in the Gaza Strip after militants fired rockets from Palestinian territories toward Israel. 

The exchange of fire came hours after nine Palestinians —  including at least seven militants — were reported killed in a raid by Israeli forces in the city of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank

Exchange of fire

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its air defense systems had intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza. 

Air-raid sirens sounded in southern Israel. There were no immediate reports of casualties. 

The IDF said its strikes targeted sites linked to Hamas, the Islamist militant group controlling Gaza. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by Germany, the US, the EU and some Arab states. 

The AFP news agency reported, citing security sources in Gaza, that 15 strikes targeted militant sites in the enclave. No injuries were reported. 

Another three rockets were fired from Gaza after the Israeli strikes, the IDF said. One of the rockets fell in an open area and another fell inside Gaza, according to the IDF. 

What happened in the West Bank?

On Thursday, the IDF said it carried out an operation in the Jenin refugee camp to arrest members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a terrorist organization, who were planning an imminent attack, according to the Israeli military. Jenin is considered a stronghold of Palestinian militants.

According to the IDF, PIJ members opened fire and were killed in a shootout with Israeli forces. 

After the raid, the PIJ and Hamas vowed retaliation. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the rocket fire. 

Deadly West Bank raid inflames Mideast tensions

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A general view shows the plenary hall of the Bundestag

Germany remembers Nazi persecution of sexual minorities

Politics42 minutes ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Players from Mali stand for their national anthem with their hands around the waist of their neighbor

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sexual abuse: How FIBA fail to protect Malian athletes

Sports19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman holds a child, as two older children and man looking at his smartphone walk nearby

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Can China's young generation reverse population decline?

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in central Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

Jewish memorials in Berlin

History18 minutes ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

The main stadium in Hangzhou

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Could Russian, Belarusian athletes compete at Paris Games?

Sports20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

BG Ärzte im Nahen Osten l Ägypten, Krankenwagen mit Opfern des russischen Verkehrsflugzeugs A321

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

Is violence driving doctors in Middle East to emigrate?

HealthJanuary 25, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A resident keeps watch on Fredonia Drive in Studio City, Calif., where a mudslide is blocking the road

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Flooded California looks for new ways to deal with drought

Nature and Environment21 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Two Yanomami adults and one child sitting in hammocks

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

How gold mining in Brazil is connected to hundreds of deaths

Science18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage