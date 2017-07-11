Israel-Gaza crisis: Pro-Palestinian rallies gather in German cities

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are taking place in Germany's capital Berlin, Cologne, Hamburg and other cities on Saturday.

A court in Frankfurt overturned the city's attempt to block one protest on the grounds that bans can only be declared once "milder means," such as rules imposed on the demonstrators, have been exhausted.

City authorities had argued that the planned protest could endanger public safety and could become the "starting point for antisemitic statements, threats and acts." Several such incidents have been reported in Frankfurt in the past few days.

Opposing protests were also happening in Leipzig's city center on Saturday afternoon. Police said that around 500 people took part in a pro-Palestinian demo, facing an estimated 200 people at a pro-Israel protest. A police spokesman told the dpa news agency that the atmosphere had briefly flared between the two sides, but had subsequently calmed down.

Around 120 people also gathered in the Neukölln district of Berlin on Saturday in the early afternoon, marching to the district's town hall waving Palestinian flags. Police said the march passed peacefully.

The rallies have been organized as Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip and rocket attacks against Israel by Hamas intensify.

At least 136 people have been killed in the blockaded Palestinian territory since hostilities erupted on Monday, including 34 children. Nine people in Israel have been killed. Hundreds have been injured on both sides.

Saturday's pro-Palestinian protests also mark Nakba Day, as Palestinians call the "catastrophe" of Israel's creation in 1948, which turned hundreds of thousands of people into refugees.

Warning against antisemitism

Germany's top officials have warned protesters not to use them as a platform for antisemitism.

Germany respects the right to demonstrate, but "whoever uses such protests to proclaim their hatred of Jews is abusing their right to protest," Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said, according to government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Friday.

"Our democracy will not suffer" antisemitic protests, said Seibert, quoting Merkel.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Friday's edition of the tabloid Bild newspaper, "Whoever burns Star of David flags or shouts antisemitic slogans on our streets is not only abusing the right to demonstrate but committing a crime."

"We neither want to, nor will we, tolerate the hatred of Jews," Steinmeier added.

Heightened concern over safety of German Jews

A number of antisemitic and anti-Israel incidents have been reported in Germany since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East.

Israel flags were set alight in Bonn, Dusseldorf and Munster in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW).

In the city of Gelsenkirchen, in the same state, 180 people marched from the train station to a synagogue, chanting antisemitic slogans.

Israel's ambassador to Germany, Jeremy Issacharoff, asked on Friday for German authorities to "do everything to ensure the security of our community here."

It was appalling to see the hatred expressed towards German Jews and synagogues in recent days, Felix Klein, the German government's Commissioner on Antisemitism, told DW on Friday.

"To make them responsible for the acts of the Israeli government is not acceptable at all," he said.

Klein called for additional security measures to protect Jewish institutions and hoped that those who commit antisemitic crimes would be held responsible for their deeds.

Several German cities are also expected to see rallies in opposition to antisemitism and in support of Israel on Saturday.

