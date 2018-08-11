 Israel ′closer than ever′ to defeating Hamas, says minister | Middle East| News and analysis of events in the Arab world | DW | 12.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Middle East

Israel 'closer than ever' to defeating Hamas, says minister

An Israeli official has said Israel doesn't want to start a war in Gaza, but admitted toppling Hamas was still "definitely an option." Israel has denied it agreed to a ceasefire with Hamas following last week's fighting.

Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Gaza (Reuters/M. Salem)

Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told reporters Sunday that Israel was "closer than ever" to toppling Hamas in Gaza "if there is no other choice."

The remarks by Steinitz, who also sits on Israel's security cabinet, come on the back of two days of fierce cross-border violence between Hamas and Israel last week.

Steinitz also told local broadcaster Kan that Israel had not signed a ceasefire with agreement with Hamas following the latest escalations, contradicting reports coming from officials in Gaza.

Watch video 01:44
Now live
01:44 mins.

Gaza hit by worst bombing in years

Toppling Hamas was still "definitely an option," the minister said, before adding that Israel was not interested in escalating the conflict into a full-scale war

Gaza on the brink?

Tensions between the two sides have been mounting since March, when Palestinians in Gaza began staging regular protests near the border with Israel.

However, recent weeks have seen at least three major flare-ups. The most recent, on Thursday, saw Israel launch a series of airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas troops launched some 180 rockets and mortar rounds across the border the night before. Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli strikes, including a mother and her 18-month-old daughter, while seven Israelis were wounded in the Palestinian rocket fire.

It marked the heaviest exchanges of fire between the two sides since 2014's Operation Protective Edge.

Read more: Hamas official on Gaza bloodshed: 'Not expected to be like this'

Netanyahu demands Hamas ceasefire

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out for the first time about last week's deadly flare-up on the Gaza border, demanding a "total" ceasefire from Hamas' rulers.

"We are in the midst of a campaign against terror in Gaza," Netanyahu said at the start of a Cabinet meeting. "It will not end with one blow.

Watch video 02:48
Now live
02:48 mins.

UN Palestinian refugee agency funding crisis deepens

"Our demand is clear: a total ceasefire. We shall not be satisfied with less than that," he added.

Hardliners in Netanyahu's Cabinet have called on the prime minister to act more strongly against the latest Hamas' latest aggressions. 

Read more: Ceasefire on Israel-Gaza border largely holds as UN warns sides are on 'brink of war'

Little scope for a truce

The recent uptick in violence has seen UN officials and Egypt increase efforts to secure a truce deal between Israel and Hamas, albeit with little success so far. 

Almost 170 Palestinian protestors have been killed by Israeli military fire during the protesters, while one Israeli soldier was killed by a Palestinian sniper, since clashes began on the border in March.

Hamas, considered a terrorist group by Israel and much of the West, has demanded the lifting of an 11-year blockade on Gaza imposed by Israel and Egypt.

Israel, meanwhile, has demanded Hamas and its followers stop launching incendiary projectiles across the border, burning swathes of Israeli territory.

On Sunday, Israeli daily Haaretz reported that officials in Jerusalem were formulating a plan to assassinate several senior Hamas leaders, although it would first wait to see the outcome of the upcoming negotiations brokered by Egypt and the UN before going ahead.

  • Palästina Anschlag auf Rami Hamdallah im Gazastreifen (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian PM Rami Hamdallah targeted

    The convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah of the West Bank-based Fatah group was targeted as he made a rare visit to Gaza on March 13. The Palestinian Authority said it held Hamas responsible, having failed to provide adequate security. Hamas claimed the attack was aimed at hurting efforts to achieve unity and reconciliation.

  • Tausende Palästinenser kommen zum Marsch der Rückkehr (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Land Day march

    Some 30,000 Palestinians took part in the first of the demonstrations on March 30, marking Land Day, named for the 1976 Arab protests against Israeli plans to expropriate land. Some demonstrators ran at the border fence and 16 were killed by Israeli troops with others injured, and some dying later.

  • Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: if someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them.

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Netanyahu: 'We will hurt them'

    Speaking on April 9 in the Israeli town of Sderot, near Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We have one clear and simple rule and we seek to express it constantly: If someone tries to attack you — rise up and attack him. We will not allow, here on the Gaza border, them to hurt us. We will hurt them."

  • Protesters injured in Gaza City (Getty Images/AFP/M. Hams)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Protesters injured

    Palestinians ran to help a young man injured during the border protest on April 13. Stones had been thrown at border guards and the Israeli troops fired on the demonstrators. Some 45 Palestinians died and hundreds were injured between March 30 and April 27.

  • Palestinian protester prepares a kite with a firebomb (Getty Images/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Boy killed on April 20

    Protest continued on April 20th, with some Palestinian protesters using kites to transport Molotov cocktails and firebombs over the fence. Israeli snipers killed at least four more Palestinians on April 20th, including a 15-year-old boy. The UN Middle East envoy dubbed the killing "outrageous."

  • Gaza Israel Konflikt Jerusalem US Botschaft (Reuters/R. Zvulun)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    May 15: US Embassy officially moved to Jerusalem from Tel-Aviv

    US President Donald Trump's daugher Ivanka is part of the delegation that opened the new US Embassy in Jerusalem. The transfer of the embassy triggered a fresh wave of protests in which 62 people were killed. The deaths have considerably heightened tensions in the area.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    US no longer seen as partner in Middle East negotiations

    As the US celebrated its embassy move from Tel-Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian protests escalated. The events coincided with the 70th anniversary of the foundation of modern-day Israel, and Nakba Day, when Palestinians recall those who fled or were expelled as Israel was established.

  • Injured protester being carried during (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khatib)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    More than 60 people were killed in protests

    Palestinians carried away a protester injured on May 15th after demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Nakba.

  • Proteste im Gazastreifen an der Grenze zu Israel (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Palestinian youths run from tear gas

    Hamas official Salah al-Bardaweel said on Palestinian television that all but 12 of the dead were members of Hamas. Mahmoud Abbas the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization is planning to pursue a war crimes complaint against Israel at the International Criminal Court.

  • Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza (picture-alliance/newscom/I. Mohamad)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israeli airstrikes pound Hamas military targets in Gaza

    Following an increase in cross-border violence in mid-July, Israel pounded Hamas military targets in Gaza, while Palestinian militants fired more than 170 rockets and mortars into Israel. Two Palestinian boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed in Israeli airstrikes, according to Gaza's health ministry. Three Israelis were injured after a rocket landed on a residential home in the Israeli city of Sderot.

  • Israel tempoarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip (picture-alliance/Photoshot/K. Omar)

    How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

    Israel temporarily closes its Kerem Shalom cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip

    Days later, Israel blocked all fuel and gas transfers through the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Gaza Strip for six days "in light of the continued terrorist attempts of Hamas." Israel's defense ministry said essential food and medicine deliveries would still get through. The crossing had been shuttered to commercial trade a week earlier.


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm/rc (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Gaza feels bite of US cuts to Palestinian aid

UNRWA, the relief agency for Palestinian refugees, is feeling the crunch since the United States, its main donor, slashed its contributions. The crisis comes amid a military escalation between Hamas and Israel. (10.08.2018)  

Amid Israel-Hamas violence, Gazans fearful of full-scale war

For weeks, Palestinian incendiary kites have been setting fields in southern Israel ablaze. Last weekend, fierce violence broke out between Hamas and Israel. In Gaza, residents fear the consequences of full-scale war. (20.07.2018)  

Hamas official on Gaza bloodshed: 'Not expected to be like this'

Following one of the worst periods of violence in Gaza since the 2014 war, what has been the role of Hamas in the bloodshed? Did the group deliberately provoke Israel? Tim Sebastian meets a senior Hamas official. (20.06.2018)  

Ceasefire on Israel-Gaza border largely holds as UN warns sides are on 'brink of war'

A ceasefire along the Israel-Gaza border has largely held after the worst flare-up in fighting since 2014. However, the situation remains as explosive as ever. (16.07.2018)  

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound boat 'violating blockade'

The activist boat was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian goods, according to flotilla organizers. But the Israeli military said it had attempted to breach a naval blockade aimed at stopping arms smuggling. (04.08.2018)  

Death toll rises in Gaza border protests

At least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during Friday protests at the Israeli-Gaza border, Gaza officials now say. Among the dead is a Palestinian journalist who succumbed to his injuries later. (07.04.2018)  

Israeli accounts give new edge to 'Protective Edge'

Almost one year after the war between Israel and Hamas, an organization of Israeli ex-soldiers has released testimonies from soldiers who took part in the military operation "Protective Edge." (04.05.2015)  

How the Gaza protests against Israel escalated this year

The origin of conflicts in the region could be dated back centuries but this year has seen some key events leading to an escalation in the tension between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza. (17.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gaza hit by worst bombing in years  

UN Palestinian refugee agency funding crisis deepens  

Related content

Israel Palästina UN-Hilfswerk UNRWA in Gaza

Gaza feels bite of US cuts to Palestinian aid 10.08.2018

UNRWA, the relief agency for Palestinian refugees, is feeling the crunch since the United States, its main donor, slashed its contributions. The crisis comes amid a military escalation between Hamas and Israel.

Gaza Freedom Flotilla in Brighton, UK

Israel intercepts Gaza-bound boat 'violating blockade' 04.08.2018

The activist boat was en route to Gaza to deliver humanitarian goods, according to flotilla organizers. But the Israeli military said it had attempted to breach a naval blockade aimed at stopping arms smuggling.

Palästina Israel fliegt nach Schüssen auf Soldaten massive Luftangriffe in Gaza

Hamas and Israel agree to Gaza ceasefire, says Hamas 21.07.2018

The Islamist rulers of the Gaza Strip have said they reached an agreement with Israel to restore calm. It follows a day of deadly Israeli strikes after a soldier was killed along the border for the first time in years.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

World

Chinese tourist dies in Hippo attack in Kenya

Israel 'closer than ever' to defeating Hamas, says minister

Russia, Iran and other states agree on Caspian Sea access

Mali's presidential runoff: Fresh violence feared as polls open

NASA launches historic Parker Solar Probe to the sun