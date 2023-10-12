Israel at war: 'I just want her back'

Hamas’ terrorist attacks have claimed the lives of at least 1,300 people. Two of Israel’s most well-known football clubs have also been affected, with their friends from Germany offering support.

Several prominent football clubs have been among the many German institutions to show solidarity with Israel after Hamas' terrorist attacks.

Bayern Munich, FC Cologne, FC St. Pauli and Borussia Dortmund all used social media platforms to send messages of support for the war-torn country. Dortmund's emotional message to its Israeli fan club even ended with the words "Am Yisrael Chai," meaning "the people of Israel live" in Hebrew.

Werder Bremen are a side who have gone an extra mile by using their social media channels to raise awareness about two missing Israeli football supporters, who have links back to the club's fan scene. Inbar Heyman, a Maccabi Haifa fan and Hirsch Goldberg-Pollin, a Hapoel Jerusalem fan.

At the behest of representatives from two of Bremen's prominent ultra groups the club agreed to use their social media platforms to provide contact details, urging anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts to share information.

An artist, a football fan

Noam is Inbar's boyfriend and a member of Maccabi Haifa's ultra scene himself. Talking to DW he told of how the 27-year-old started supporting the club - her first game was the Israeli team’s 4-0 win over Maccabi Netanya, which secured the league title.

“I told her, don’t expect every game to be like that,” he recalls, also adding how supportive Inbar has always been of his lifestyle as an ultra. "She knew I’m going to attend every single game and supported me in doing that.”

Inbar also accompanied Maccabi Haifa’s ultras when it came to their visual style, as part of her qualification as a graphic designer. “She is an absolute artist,” Noam says.

Inbal Heyman, one of the Israelis kidnapped in Gaza. Image: © privat

That dark morning

Talking about the morning of the terrorist attack on the Nova festival, an all-night rave that drew some 3,000 mostly young Israelis, Inbar included, Noam recalls his initial reaction. "I received a call from a friend who told me to check on the news. I was shocked."

After not being able to make contact, he became worried. Only later that day, friends saw Inbar in a video posted in a Palestinian channel on Telegram, in which she was seen bleeding and injured, with her face being covered by an emoji, most likely to hide further injuries on her face.

"I couldn’t watch it, it was too graphic," Noam says.

A destroyed car in the Israeli kibbutz of Re'im, where the Supernova party took place. Image: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/picture alliance

Aside from the video evidence, Inbar’s family sought information about what had happened and her whereabouts by contacting survivors from the rave, where some 260 partygoers were murdered by the terrorist organization Hamas.

"I just want her back"

From the moment it became known that Inbar had been kidnapped, Noam says his friends from Werder Bremen’s ultras did everything they could to support them and provide help. It was their plea which led to the Bundesliga club posting Inbar’s details on its social media channels and official website.

"It’s not just any friendship. We are like brothers. I’d like to thank them for their support, it means everything to us." In addition to Werder, Noam says he’d like to express his thanks to everyone from Germany who has shown support and spoken about Inbar.

Talking about the days after it became known that his partner had been kidnapped by Hamas, Noam says he has been experiencing “the worst days of my life."

"It may have been only six days since her kidnapping, but it feels like months. We barely eat, we can’t sleep," Noam says.

"This situation is killing me. I just want to see her again, to have my love back."

Edited by: James Thorogood