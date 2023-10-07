Israel says Hamas 'launched a war' following rocket attacks

The Israeli military has said militant-Islamist Hamas fired rockets from Gaza, and has urged residents around the Gaza Strip to stay in their homes.

The Israel Defense Forces, on Saturday, declared a "state of alert for war" after Islamist-militant organization Hamas launched massive barrages of rockets from Gaza. The IDF also claimed that "terrorist operatives" have infiltrated into Israel in a number of different locations in the south.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for these attacks and will face consequences for them," it said in an update on its website. Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the US and some Arab states.

Meanwhile Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas had "launched a war against the State of Israel."

"IDF troops are fighting the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel’s citizens to follow security instructions," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "The State of Israel will win this war."

Defense Minister Gallant has approved the mobilization of reservists, a Defense Ministry spokeswoman said, according to a DPA report.

Almost all Israeli residents who have completed military service are assigned to the reserve force to provide reinforcements during emergencies.

Hamas claims launch of thousands of rockets

Senior Hamas commander Mohammad Deif said 5,000 rockets had been launched.

"We've decided to say enough is enough," Deif was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency.

The Israeli military said it has retaliated by hitting targets in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF ordered civilians in southern and central Israel to remain near shelters. Those in the area surrounding the the Palestinian enclave were advised to stay inside shelters.

"The Chief of the General staff is currently conducting a situational assessment and approving plans for the IDF's continued activity," the military added.

In a separate post, the army said Israelis across the country "woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza."

"We will defend ourselves," said the Israel Defense Forces.

What do we know about the attack?

Injuries were reported following rocket attacks Image: Itai Ron/REUTERS

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets at Israel, the army said. This set off sirens in several cities across the country, including Tel Aviv.

The attack comes as Israel is marking the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah. It celebrates the conclusion of the annual cycle of public readings of the Torah.

Casualties were reported in the towns of Ashkelon, Gedera and Yavne. A 70-year old woman was critically injured when a rocket directly hit a building near Gedera, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. Fifteen others were hurt, two of them seriously, medics added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold consultations with top defense officials later in the day, DPA news agency reported.

This is a developing story.

mk/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)