Is the German economy going down the drain?

10/17/2024 October 17, 2024

Growth is back across the G7 – just Germany's economy continues to shrink – for a second year in a row. Does Berlin have any plan to Kickstart the former EU growth engine - or is the Scholz government part of the problem? Our guests: Valerie Höhne, (Süddeutsche Zeitung); Vendeline von Bredow, (Economist); John Kampfner, (Author and journalist)