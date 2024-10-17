  1. Skip to content
Is the German economy going down the drain?

October 17, 2024

Growth is back across the G7 – just Germany's economy continues to shrink – for a second year in a row. Does Berlin have any plan to Kickstart the former EU growth engine - or is the Scholz government part of the problem? Our guests: Valerie Höhne, (Süddeutsche Zeitung); Vendeline von Bredow, (Economist); John Kampfner, (Author and journalist)

https://p.dw.com/p/4ltTm
DW Sendung "To the point" | TOPOd+e, 17.10.24, Höhne, Valerie
Image: DW

 

 

Valerie Höhne,

a journalist with Germany’s leading liberal broadsheet Süddeutsche Zeitung

 

DW Sendung "To the point" | TOPOe, 17.10.24, v. Bredow, Vendeline
Image: DW

 

 

Vendeline von Bredow,

Berlin correspondent for the Economist magazine

 

 

DW Sendung "To the point" | TOPOd+e, 17.10.24, Kampfner, John
Image: DW

 

 

John Kampfner,

a British writer and journalist

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

