  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Hans-Georg stands next to a vintage car that has an electric motor
Hans-Georg stands next to a vintage car that has an electric motorImage: Gero Rueter/DW
Nature and EnvironmentGermany

Is it worth converting ordinary cars into electric ones?

Gero Rueter
35 minutes ago

Electric cars are becoming increasingly popular but buying them new is expensive. Is it worth turning your combustion engine vehicle into an electric one? And how does it work for vintage cars, trucks and buses?

https://p.dw.com/p/4I0pg

In a workshop in the eastern German city of Erfurt, a decade-old bus has had its diesel engine removed in preparation for a refit. The new electric engine is waiting to be installed.

"It will be easy, but very high-tech," says Hans-Georg Herb, CEO of Elerra, a local firm that specializes in converting regular vehicles into electric ones.

The former engine bay now has enough space for batteries.

"We can install eight battery packs with a capacity of roughly 250 kilowatt hours, which is enough for the bus to travel around 250 kilometers."

Herb says turning diesel buses into  electric ones isn't just fascinating from a technical point of view, he also believes it makes economic sense.

Depending on the battery, converting a regular bus into an electric one costs €300,000 to €340,000, which is roughly half the cost of a new one.

Herb plans to up his bus conversion game over the next while. "We want to get three buses done this year," he says, adding that he's aiming for around 70 in 2023. 


Close-up of a rear wheel axle in a garage
The electric motors for the bus are integrated into the rims in the rear wheel axleImage: Gero Rueter/DW

More e-buses on the road 

 The EU's Clean Vehicles Directive is pushing up demand battery-powered buses in urban transport systems. Around 15,000 buses across the EU, and 3,000 in Germany will have to be powered electrically in the coming years, according to some estimates. And large manufacturers are struggling to keep up with demand.  

E-buses could be a money-saver for transport companies because they require less maintenance. Driving with electricity is also up to 60% cheaper than using petrol.

Declining battery prices and increasing mass production of components have made converting petrol-powered vehicles to electric ones more attractive.

"I can imagine that more than half of the buses that are currently driving will be converted one day," Herb says. "If we want to manage decarbonization, we won't get it done without this kind of conversion."

Is it worth converting cars as well?

Swapping out combustion engines for electric motors is technically possible for all cars. It requires the removal of the old engine and gearbox to make way for the electric one and batteries. Engineers have to develop specific electric steering systems for each car.

Herb showing the inside of a 1993 vintage Jaguar that will be powered by an electric motor and batteries soon
This 1993 vintage Jaguar will soon be powered by an electric motor and batteriesImage: Gero Rueter/DW

The first car Herb converted was a Porsche 911 back in 2014. He caught the bug and started transforming even older cars into e-vehicles, before moving onto buses.

Converting a vintage car costs around €60,000, Herb says and points to a black Jaguar Daimler limousine from 1993.

"The customer wants to have it electrified. In this case, we'll use Tesla modules," says Herb. 

Assembly kits to install e-engines and batteries for vintage cars cost at least €10,000 and require more than 100 hours of labor. The technically minded who want to take on the project themselves can save a lot of money and pay companies like Elerra to simply advise on the process.

But Herb says converting classic cars isn't worth it from an economic perspective. 

"Vintage cars don't usually get driven a lot and so operational costs don't matter as much. Converting them is more of a hobby."

And he has a similar take on smaller regular cars. Herb says he regularly has to advise customers that buying something like a Volkswagen e-Up electric vehicle would be cheaper and better than converting a VW Polo.

 "It doesn't really make sense to convert a VW Polo and I have to stress that point often."

An electric bus in Germany
More and more cities are putting e-buses on the road and manufacturers can't keep upImage: Marcus Brandt/dpa/picture alliance

Converting cars for the city

Alongside the buses, three new trucks are waiting to be converted in Herb's workshop. One of them is a Mitsubishi Fuso mini truck, which for now is only available with a regular combustion engine. 

Herb's team is converting the vehicles to electric four-wheel drives. Each will be fitted with batteries and specially designed software.

"These vehicles are really good for driving in winter and that's why we are working on a small series of electrically powered four-wheel drives for cities," says Herb.

His is not the only workshop in Germany or Europe retrofitting regular vehicles with e-motors. With European cities working to decrease air and noise pollution, and following the new EU climate protection rules, there's plenty of work going. 

Even delivery companies, such as UPS, are increasingly converting regular vehicles to electric ones. 

This article was originally published in German.

The century-long rise of the electric car

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ford F-150 Lightning is an all-electric pickup truck

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in drive towards electric vehicles

Ford cuts 3,000 jobs in drive towards electric vehicles

The US automaker has announced it is shedding 3,000 jobs in North America and India to cut costs and simplify processes. The company aims to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles.
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
A Model Y electric vehicle rolls off the assembly line at the opening of the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheid

Tesla's first European Gigafactory opens near Berlin

Tesla's first European Gigafactory opens near Berlin

The plant, located just outside Berlin, will eventually produce 500,000 electric vehicles annually as well as batteries for the cars.
BusinessMarch 22, 2022
A Tesla car is on display at a showroom in New York City

Will buying cars online really take off?

Will buying cars online really take off?

Boosted by the popularity of electric automaker Tesla, more people than ever are buying vehicles online. UBS estimates the web will make up half of all car sales by 2030, but what will that mean for traditional dealers?
BusinessMay 4, 2022
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

PoliticsOctober 23, 2022
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Nigerian student finds safety in Berlin

Society42 minutes ago05:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

A residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, destroyed by a Russian drone on October 17, 2022

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

How much could it cost to rebuild Ukraine?

Business3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A T-72B tank takes part in joint military drills held by Belarusian and Russian troops (February 2022)

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Conflicts4 hours ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Soccer fan holding small rainbow flags in hands

HRW report alleges abuse of LGBTQ Qataris

HRW report alleges abuse of LGBTQ Qataris

Human Rights1 hour ago
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports14 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage