Iran to ask top UN court to lift US sanctions

Iran on Monday will ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to lift sanctions imposed three weeks ago by the United States.

US President Donald Trump reintroduced the penalties in an effort to force Tehran to end its nuclear weapons program and a second round of sanctions taking effect in November are due to hit Iran's oil and energy sector.

How did we get here:

On May 8 this year, the US withdrew from the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions.

In June, the US reinstated sanctions lifted under the terms of the deal

Iran now argues the move violates the decades-old Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations signed between Iran and the US in 1955.

Read more: How the EU plans to get around US sanctions on Iran

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Sanctions signed off US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Where's the money? The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Planes, cars and carpets Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect Fuel to the fire A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect 'Psychological warfare' Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect EU protection European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions. Author: Keith Walker



What is the Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations? The 1955 treaty emphasizes friendly relations between Iran and the US, while encouraging mutual trade and investments and regulating consular relations.

The US stance: Washington has not yet issued a public response and will respond formally in oral arguments on Tuesday. US lawyers are expected to argue that the ICJ should not have jurisdiction in the dispute, that the friendship treaty is no longer valid and that the sanctions do not violate it anyway.

The power of the ICJ: The ICJ is the UN tribunal for resolving international disputes. While its rulings are binding, it has no power to enforce them and they have been ignored by some countries in the past, including the US.

law/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.