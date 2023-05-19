  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine War
Turkey Elections
Protesters clash with security forces durning protest against Islamic Republic regime in Mahabad city, Iran on November, 16, 2022
Protests broke out last fall in anger at the death of a Kurdish woman in custodyImage: SalamPix/abaca/picture alliance
CrimeIran

Iran executes three men linked to Amini protests: judiciary

14 minutes ago

The three men were put to death after taking part in rallies over the death of Jina Mahsa Amini who had been detained by Iran's morality police.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RYlT

Iran on Friday executed three men convicted of involvement in the deaths of members of the security forces during protests triggered by Jina Mahsa Amini's death last year, the judiciary said.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of "moharebeh," or "war against God," for drawing a gun during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan, the judiciary's website Mizan Online said.

Authorities said the men killed two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer died during protests in November.

Rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process.

Large demonstrations broke out several times last fall following the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had been arrested by Iran's morality police.

Amini died in suspicious circumstances in September last year. Authorities said she died of a heart attack, while eyewitnesses said she had been severely beaten and died as a result of police brutality. 

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

nm/rt (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

G7 leaders bow their heads after laying wreaths during a visit the Peace Memorial Park

G7: US to unveil new sanctions against Russia

Conflicts40 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

European schengen visa in passport

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Morocco: Unauthorized brokers obstructing Schengen visas

Politics23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistan's Imran Khan fears rearrest

Law and Justice19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Pistorius shielding his eyes, looking into the distance

Boris Pistorius declares war on Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Boris Pistorius declares war on Bundeswehr bureaucracy

Politics18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An aerial photo shows flooded houses in Cesena, Northern Italy on May 16, 2023.

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Italy: Death toll mounts in wake of severe flooding

Nature and Environment13 hours ago8 images
More from Europe

Middle East

A design plan for futuristic mirror-encased skyscrapers in a red dessert

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Saudi Arabia's Neom: A prestigious project with a dark side

Politics23 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

Public support for funding arms for Ukraine drops in US

ConflictsMay 18, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

A sniffer dog along with a soldier looking a plant in a jungle

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Colombia's president retracts claim children were rescued

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage