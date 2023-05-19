Iran executes three men linked to Amini protests: judiciary

The three men were put to death after taking part in rallies over the death of Jina Mahsa Amini who had been detained by Iran's morality police.

Iran on Friday executed three men convicted of involvement in the deaths of members of the security forces during protests triggered by Jina Mahsa Amini's death last year, the judiciary said.

Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi were convicted of "moharebeh," or "war against God," for drawing a gun during a demonstration in the central city of Isfahan, the judiciary's website Mizan Online said.

Authorities said the men killed two members of the Basij paramilitary force and a law enforcement officer died during protests in November.

Rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process.

Large demonstrations broke out several times last fall following the death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who had been arrested by Iran's morality police.

Amini died in suspicious circumstances in September last year. Authorities said she died of a heart attack, while eyewitnesses said she had been severely beaten and died as a result of police brutality.

