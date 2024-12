12/26/2024 December 26, 2024

Azerbaijan is observing a national day of mourning after an Azerbaijan Airlines flight crashed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The plane, en route to Grozny, Russia, veered far off-course and crashed near Aktau airport, Kazakhstan. The crash killed 38 people, 29 people survived. Investigators are probing the cause, aviation journalist Andreas Spaeth discussed the incident with DW.