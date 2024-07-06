  1. Skip to content
Invasive species: A problem that's hard to fix

June 7, 2024

Introduced on purpose, by mistake or as a result of climate change, invasive species destroy ecosystems and are often expensive to eradicate. We explore solutions, from turning pests into useful products, to serving them up as culinary delicacies.

https://p.dw.com/p/4gjsL
