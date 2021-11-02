 International pressure on Ethiopia is ′crucial′ – Omid Nouripour (Greens) speaks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 05.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

International pressure on Ethiopia is 'crucial' – Omid Nouripour (Greens) speaks to DW

Watch video 02:54

More in the Media Center

South Korea eases coronavirus restrictions 02.11.2021

Umstrittene Corona-Regeln in Deutschland Sendedatum: 04.11.2021 Rechte: DW Wie umgehen mit dem Virus? Wer darf in Konzerte, wer in Restaurants? Nur Geimpfte und Genesene – oder auch aktuell Getestete? Mit Maske oder ohne? In Deutschland herrscht dabei alles andere als Einigkeit.

Germany's controversial COVID-19 rules 04.11.2021

German Health Minister Jens Spahn attends a news conference about the COVID-19 situation in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)

How should Germany react to the worsening COVID situation? 05.11.2021

A health care workers prepare to take samples from Israeli youth to test for COVID-19 at a testing site in Jerusalem, on Tuesday, August 31,2021. The Israeli government's coronavirus task force has asked parents to screen all children under the age of 12 before schools open tomorrow after summer vacation. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance

What other countries can learn from Israel about COVID-19 09.11.2021

More from DW News

Effects of deforestation in South America 10.11.2021

Poland-Belarus border crisis: Can Putin help? 10.11.2021

The battle for new wind farms 10.11.2021

Coronavirus cases in Germany surge to highest level 10.11.2021

Read also

A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.

Corona Bautzen, Datum von 08.11.2021.

Germany: In Saxony, the long COVID winter has already begun 09.11.2021

In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.

Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, WM-Qualifikation, Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel gegen gegen Liechtenstein. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick kommt mit Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu einer Pressekonferenz.

Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated 10.11.2021

After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.