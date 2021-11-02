International pressure on Ethiopia is 'crucial' – Omid Nouripour (Greens) speaks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
