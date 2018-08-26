  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Protests in Iran
China
CultureGermany

All you need to know about German beer culture

Rachel Stewart

Drinking beer in Germany is about a lot more than donning a "Dirndl" and downing a "Mass" at Oktoberfest. Meet the Germans presenter Rachel Stewart reveals how to drink like a local — all year round!

https://p.dw.com/p/359Bd

Do you know what a "Wegbier" is? What do you do if you don't have a bottle opener at hand? In her first episode of Meet the Germans, presenter Rachel Stewart took a closer look at German beer culture.

Comic: Caricatures in various stages of inebriation or being
Beer is synonymous with German culture

Rachel Stewart is on a mission to investigate the quirks and idiosyncrasies of daily life in Germany. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from beer to nudity to complicated grammar — and heads out to get some tips from the Germans themselves.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer, she casts a fresh eye over German cliches and shares her experiences of settling into German life.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans, as well as on our new Instagram account.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Deutschland Oktoberfest in München

Why Germany's clichés can help improve ties with the US

Why Germany's clichés can help improve ties with the US

"Wunderbar Together"? Ahead of the upcoming Year of German-American Friendship, observers with a deep experience of both countries discussed how Germany can reach out to Trump's America. It could all start with a beer. (26.08.2018)
Culture
August 26, 2018
Heino in 2013 performs in Hamburg

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Germany's Schlager superstars still hitting the right note

Germany's biggest Schlager festival came to Hamburg at the weekend. DW profiles this uniquely European music genre, which combines traditional folk, Johann Strauss waltzes and pop sensibilities with kitschy stage antics. (13.07.2018)
Culture
July 13, 2018
Kalter Hund

German foods with funny names

German foods with funny names

You can argue about just how tasty German cuisine is. But these dishes have such quirky names, you just have to sink your teeth into them. Here's a look at our favorite 10 unusually named dishes. (20.06.2018)
Culture
June 20, 2018
10 images
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Strikes target Kyiv 'power facility'

Conflicts
55 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahamat Deby in military uniform seated with Saleh Kebzabo

New Chad PM urges dialogue for country 'going up in flames'

New Chad PM urges dialogue for country 'going up in flames'

Politics
20 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Politics
17 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A sign outside a store showing a cartoon figure wearing a face mask, with the word "voluntary"

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

Health
15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

The skyline of the Canary Wharf financial district in London on October 7, 2022

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Business
17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

Politics
14 hours ago
02:02 min
More from Middle East

North America

Sunset behind the Capitol

US midterms could endanger global democracy

US midterms could endanger global democracy

Politics
October 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Alajuelense players celebrate winning the league with the trophy and their medals

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

Sports
18 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage