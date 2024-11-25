  1. Skip to content
Food SecurityIndia

Integrated agriculture: The future of farming?

Prasanth Sundaramoorthy
November 25, 2024

Monocultures are a risky business, but a farmer in Tamil Nadu has taken an integrated approach to agriculture. The wide variety of crops and animals and e.g. using fish feces as fertilizer benefits both his enterprise and the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nJFu
