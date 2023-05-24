India's Modi strikes new migration deal with Australia
The Indian prime minister said the agreement to boost student and business travel to Australia would strengthen "our living bridge." The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation on green hydrogen.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese have signed a new agreement on migration.
"Quad leaders stand together for an open, stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region ... where all countries large and small benefit from a regional balance that keeps the peace," Albanese told reporters.