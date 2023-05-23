  1. Skip to content
Narendra Modi alights from his aircraft at Sydney international airport
Narenda Modi arrived in Sydney at the start of his three-day trip to AustraliaImage: David Gray/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsAustralia

Indian PM Modi visits Australia, seeks closer defense ties

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concluding his three-nation tour in Australia as India seeks to assert its role in the Indo-Pacific.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RgwB

Narendra Modi has arrived in Sydney for his second Australian visit as Indian prime minister.

The leader of the South Asian nation kickstarted his three-day tour on Tuesday by telling Australian media that he wanted to take New Delhi's ties with Canberra to the "next level," which includes deepening defense and security relations to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

"As two democracies, India and Australia have shared interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment of our strategic viewpoint," Modi told The Australian newspaper.

"The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defense and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises. I am confident that there is merit in working together to realize the true potential in closer defense and security cooperation," he added.

The visit comes after Modi attended a weekend Quad summit in Japan with the leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia to counter China's rising influence in the Indo-Pacific.

What is on Modi's agenda?

While in Australia, the Indian populist leader is expected to address the Indian diaspora at a 20,000-seat stadium. Tickets to the event, which will also be attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, are sold out.

Meanwhile, bilateral talks between Modi and Albanese are slated for Wednesday.

Australia and India have a great "strategic alignment," Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said.

"It really does afford the opportunity to take the relationship to the next level," he told public broadcaster ABC, ahead of Modi's arrival.

When asked if Australia would raise India's treatment of Muslims and other minorities with the Hindu nationalist leader, Marles declined to go into detail and said he expected Albanese and Modi would have a "full conversation."

"Ultimately, we are both democracies and that very much underpins the way in which we see the world," the deputy prime minister said, stressing instead the trade and defense ties between the two countries.

India is a "growing massive economy, there are great opportunities for us," he said.

Australia is the final stop on Modi's Asia-Pacific tour. The trip has been seen as part of an effort to assert India's role in the region in the face of growing influence from China.

Before traveling to Sydney, Modi was in Papua New Guinea to meet with the 14 Pacific Island leaders in a bid to boost cooperation.

India builds tunnel in Himalayas to counter China threat

dvv/nm (AFP, AP)

