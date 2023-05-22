US signs defense pact with Papua New Guinea

The agreement comes as Washington seeks to counter Chinese influence in the region. Meanwhile, in separate talks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 14 Pacific leaders in the PNG capital, Port Moresby.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed a defense cooperation agreement with Papua New Guinea on Monday.

The pact gives American forces access to the Pacific nation's airfields and ports in a move that is being seen as an attempt to counter China's growing influence in the region.

"The defense cooperation was drafted by the United States and Papua New Guinea as equals and sovereign partners," Blinken said in a signing ceremony alongside PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

"We are elevating from what used to be a generic relationship... to a specific relationship with the United States. A defense cooperation agreement is done," Marape said.

PNG is home to nearly 10 million people. It's location just north of Australia makes it strategically significant.

The new pact came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Pacific island leaders at a summit in the capital, Port Moresby. Both Washington and New Delhi are concerned about Beijing trying to woo smaller nations through diplomatic and financial incentives.

Indian PM Modi pledges support

Earlier Monday, Modi pledged support to the 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation in Port Moresby.

He stressed that India would be a reliable development partner to small island states, and the South Asian nation was committed to a "free, open and inclusive Indo Pacific."

"Without any doubt we are willing to share our capabilities and experiences in digital technology, space technology, health security, food security, climate change and environment protection," Modi said in his opening address.

What is the defense pact?

Blinken is holding talks with the same group of leaders which includes New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Blinken replaced Joe Biden at the summit after the US president canceled the trip to take part in debt ceiling talks back home.

The State Department said the agreement would "enhance security cooperation and further strengthen our bilateral relationship, improve the capacity of the PNG Defence Force, and increase stability and security in the region."

Marape said last week that the pact would offer the US movement in the country's waters in return for access to US satellite surveillance to battle "illegal activities on the high sea."

Concerns over China's expanding foothold grew throughout the Pacific last year when the Solomon Islands signed its own security deal with Beijing.

Since then, Washington has deepened its focus on the region by opening embassies in the Solomon Islands and Tonga, reviving Peace Corps volunteer efforts and encouraging more business investment.

Meanwhile ahead of Monday's agreement, security was high in Port Moresby as several roads were blocked and officers patrolled nearby waters on jet skis and speed boats.

dvv/nm (AFP, AP, Reuters)