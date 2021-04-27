 India′s COVID surge: What you need to know | Coronavirus and Covid-19 - latest news about COVID-19 | DW | 27.04.2021

Coronavirus

India's COVID surge: What you need to know

India leads the world in daily number of new infections, now accounting for more than one-third of global COVID-19 cases. What is behind the surge?

Indien | Corona dramatische Situation in Delhi

The corpses are piling up in Delhi, where deaths from the coronavirus have skyrocketed

India's second coronavirus wave has surpassed global records. On April 27, the country reported more than 17.6 million confirmed infections, while the number of deaths reached 197,000 since the pandemic began. The country now accounts for well over 30% of global COVID-19 cases. 

DW takes a closer look at the surge in infections, the mutations and how the situation in India has quickly spiraled into a health disaster.

