Foreign aid arrives in COVID-hit India

Crates of ventilators and oxygen concentrators from the UK arrived at an airport in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Tuesday.

It is the first emergency shipment of medical supplies to arrive as part of a global campaign to bolster the country's health care system.

India has been overwhelmed by a huge surge in coronavirus infections. Health authorities recorded over 320,000 new cases and a further 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, describing the delivery as "international cooperation at work."

Several other nations, including the US, Germany, Israel, France and Pakistan have also pledged medical aid to India.

The World Health Organization is providing critical equipment and supplies.

The COVID situation in India

Hospitals in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people are facing a chronic shortage of oxygen and beds on their intensive care wards.

Many people are being forced to use makeshift facilities for mass burials and cremations as the country's funeral services have become overwhelmed.

The World Health Organization chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday described the situation in India as "beyond heartbreaking."

Australia latest country to ban flights

Australia on Tuesday announced a temporary ban on direct passenger flights from India, due to the "clearly present" risks of travel.

The suspension will remain in place until at least May 15.

It is the latest country to announce such a move. Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Britain have already halted or restricted flights from India. Earlier this month, neighboring New Zealand imposed a temporary block on all travelers from India, including for those who live in New Zealand.

Australia had previously cut the number of flights from India, ahead of announcing the temporary suspension.

