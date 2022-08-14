You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Stories by Isha Bhatia Sanan
India: From snake charmers to global superpower
India is striving to become a major player on the world stage, but problems at home are stifling its global ambitions.
Commentary
Politics
08/14/2022
August 14, 2022
G7: Can West wean India off Russia influence?
Both the West and Russia are trying to bring India into their respective folds. But what does India want?
Commentary
Politics
06/28/2022
June 28, 2022
Opinion: India's government needs to take action on COVID
India surpassed 200,000 deaths, but the real numbers are worse. The government must act now, writes Isha Bhatia Sanan.
Commentary
Catastrophe
04/28/2021
April 28, 2021
