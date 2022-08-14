  1. Skip to content
Isha Bhatia Sanan

Isha Bhatia Sanan

Stories by Isha Bhatia Sanan

Students carrying a giant Indian national flag

India: From snake charmers to global superpower

India: From snake charmers to global superpower

India is striving to become a major player on the world stage, but problems at home are stifling its global ambitions.
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Commentary
Politics
August 14, 2022
India's PM Narendra Modi (left) grips hands and points at French President Emmanuel Macron

G7: Can West wean India off Russia influence?

G7: Can West wean India off Russia influence?

Both the West and Russia are trying to bring India into their respective folds. But what does India want?
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Commentary
Politics
June 28, 2022
A woman holding her head in her hands

Opinion: India's government needs to take action on COVID

Opinion: India's government needs to take action on COVID

India surpassed 200,000 deaths, but the real numbers are worse. The government must act now, writes Isha Bhatia Sanan.
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Isha Bhatia Sanan
Commentary
Catastrophe
April 28, 2021
