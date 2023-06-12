  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
NATO
Silvio Berlusconi
EU asylum policy
SocietyIndia

Indian students duped in overseas college admissions scam

Murali Krishnan in New Delhi
31 minutes ago

Hundereds of Indian overseas students say they have been exploited by unscrupulous education counsellors into joining fake and sub-standard universities in Canada.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ST34
Students waving Canadian and Indian flags
Image: Sean Kilpatrick/AP/picture alliance

More than 700 college students from India are currently facing deportation from Canada after their college acceptance letters — which were used to apply for Canadian study visas almost four years ago — were found to be fake.

The Canadian government has put the students' deportations on hold for the moment after New Delhi raised the issue with Ottawa. 

However, many of the students say they are being victimized for fraud committed by visa agents and education counsellors.

Risk of deportation, students protest

The issue first came to light in March after several students in Canada applied for permanent residency after completing their studies and the Canadian border agency discovered that their documents were fake.

"This is not our fault at all. Look at the hardships we students have faced," Randhir Kapoor, a student in Toronto, told DW.

"If there are now investigations into cases of misrepresentation, including those related to study permits, why was it not checked then … why now?"

People walk through the lanes of a crowded market in New Delhi
India's population is approaching 1.5 billion, and last year surpassed China to become the country with the most international students in the United StatesImage: Kabir Jhangiani/ZUMA Press/picture alliance

Lucrative business for education agents

Teaching experts are putting the blame on so-called education counsellors who come to India every year in an effort to lure students abroad — for a hefty fee.

The counsellors are often linked to substandard institutions, and not all of their clients are looking for an education.

"Many of them are looking for migration pathway," media educator Rakesh Batabyal told DW. "There is no due diligence on either side as education is a profitable business."

Pramod Kumar, director of the Institute for Development and Communication (IDC) in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh, said that the vetting of insitutions failed. 

"Canada's education regulatory organization put the list of certified educational institutions in the public domain and the authorized agents in India issued a certificate that the concerned institution is in the published list of the Canadian regulator," Kumar told DW.

Kumar suggested that immigration authorities should deny visas for courses at institutions that are not on the list of approved establishments.

There have also been suggestions that the counsellors themselves should come under under increased scrutiny. But not everybody agrees with this.

"Clamping down on overseas education agents is unlikely to work, since much of this can be done remotely online," Gautam Menon, Dean of Research at Ashoka University, told DW. 

"Approved universities directly communicating with visa offices with their lists of admitted candidates may be a better option."

India's cop-run school changing lives of poor children

Crackdown on overseas students 

Indian students now study in 240 countries, according to India's ministry of external affairs. Canada, Australia, the UK and the US remain the top choices, but sizable numbers are also travelling to Uzbekistan, Philippines, Russia, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

India last year surpassed China to become the country with the most international students in the United States.

Last month, at least five Australian universities placed restrictions on applications from Indian students from the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Similarly, the United Kingdom government recently announced a new immigration crackdown targeted at overseas students, including Indians.

Britain has been trying to curb migration numbers for a while and is working to prevent people from using student visas as a backdoor to working in the UK.

Student visas accounted for the largest proportion of migration to the UK with 486,000 issued last year.

"Given the large number of students that leave India for education abroad, does a call for regulation of agents as these students are often ignorant of breaches they are making in going abroad," Swaran Singh professor of international studies told DW.

"There is also urgent need to enforce connections of these students with Indian missions abroad where most stipulations remain only on paper."

As part of their investigation into the fradulent college admissions, Indian authorities have so far arrested a travel agent from Punjab who is accused of forging dozens of international students' documents.

Edited by: Keith Walker

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Silvio Berlusconi sits in a gold-backed chair

Silvio Berlusconi: Flashy media mogul and political populist

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Tunesien Tunis | Giorgia Meloni und Kais Saied

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

EU, Tunisia looking for a 'holistic approach' to migration

Migration18 hours ago02:07 min
More from Africa

Asia

People ride motorbikes in Hanoi with hands over their faces, or masks

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Is Vietnam backtracking on its environmental promises?

Nature and EnvironmentJune 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Firefighters wearing protective gear and white helmets stand atop a fire truck and spray water from a fire hose into a forest.

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Wildfire extinguished in former military area near Berlin

Catastrophe22 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A group of Lithuanian soldiers

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

Europe: Is compulsory military service coming back?

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesting pensioners on the streets of Iran

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

In Iran, angry pensioners protest inflation, government

SocietyJune 11, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

An Open AI logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.

AI: Are stock markets ready for it?

AI: Are stock markets ready for it?

Business5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Paramedics wearing green vests carry to an ambulance one of four Indigenous brothers, who lies on a stretcher.

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

Colombia: 4 missing children found in the Amazon

CatastropheJune 11, 202302:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage