India to overtake China as world's most populous country: UN
24 minutes ago
By the middle of the year, if not sooner, India will have the most people of any country in the world, new UN estimates show. Asian giants China and India alone account for almost 3 billion of 8 billion worldwide.
https://p.dw.com/p/4QH9H
India is on course to overtake China as the most populous country on the planet by the second half of the year, new UN estimates published on Wednesday predict.
The government in Beijing famously halted its one-child policy, implemented at the peak of population growth to try to keep the numbers in check, in 2015, establishing a two-child limit.
In 2021, China then said that families would be permitted to have three children, as figures suggested comparatively few people taking up their opportunity to have more kids.
This process culminated in last year's public census data, which showed the first year of population decline in decades.
People in China now live in a society, as do around two thirds of the world's population, where population levels are more or less stable.
From 2 billion worldwide to 8 billion in less than a century
Population increases in both the Asian giants roughly mirror the rapid global population growth of the last 100 years.
Estimates suggest the world's population had reached 2 billion people by the late 1920s before spiking sharply from around 1950 to 2010.
Now at roughly 8 billion worldwide, the UN predicts it will rise more slowly in the coming decades to somewhere in the region of 10 or 11 billion before likely leveling off.
By 2050, the UN estimates that just eight countries in Asia and Africa — the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania — will account for over half of the remaining growth.
However, in one sense in particular, the pace of the increase can appear misleading. Global average life expectancy as recently as 1950 was just 45 years. Now it is more like 73. With this change most pronounced in the developing world, individuals living longer contributes to more different generations (and therefore more people) still being alive for any given count.
The boom in megacities
UN warns of 'alarmist' overpopulation narrative
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on Wednesday warned against perceiving this rapid growth too negatively, saying it was in no small part a sign of humanity's recent success.
It said that concerns of numbers of people were "causing anxiety, and driving more governments to try to influence fertility rates."
It said the most important question, also from the standpoint of development and advancement, was not how many children a woman had or when, but whether the decision was truly hers.
"The relationship between reproductive autonomy and healthier lives is an uncontested truth," UNFPA executive-director Natalia Kanem said in her foreword to the report. "As women are empowered to make choices about their bodies and lives, they and their families thrive — and their societies thrive as well."
Still today, the UN said roughly 24% of women and girls worldwide said they felt they could not say no to sex, and 11% were unable to make decisions over contraception.
Gender parity was particularly important for low-population-growth economies, ensuring more women were available to fill likely vacancies in labor markets.
"Instead, many headlines warned of a world teetering into overpopulation," she said, leaving the rights and potential of individuals to "fade into the background."
The UN also said that the issue's impact on climate change was often exaggerated.
"Furthermore, blaming fertility rates for climate change, will totally fail to hold the greatest carbon emitters to account," the UNFPA wrote. "Out of 8 billion, 5.5 billion simply don't make enough money to influence carbon emission increases."
That said, China's carbon emission development in recent decades — now comfortably first in terms of overall emissions and second in terms of cumulative historical emissions behind the US — offers a glimpse of how that can eventually change with the modernization also predicted in the years to come.