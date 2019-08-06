India stripped Kashmir of autonomy to end separatism, Modi says

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was attempting to end separatism and remove terrorists from Kashmir through his controversial decision to strip the Indian-administered segment of Kashmir of its autonomy .

In an address to the nation on Thursday to explain the Hindu nationalist government's move, he said India had taken a "historic decision" and that it signaled the beginning of a new era for the region. He said Article 370 was being used as a weapon of terror, and that the people of the region were missing out on key laws and protections afforded to people in the rest of India.

He promised greater employment conditions, education benefits, health care, financial schemes, and progress for the region as a result of rescinding Article 370. Modi promised greater electoral freedom and that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be able to elect their own leaders within the near future.

The surprise decision this week to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir has renewed concern that the move could trigger a violent reaction in the Muslim-majority region already rocked by regular protests against Indian rule. Lawmakers also stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its status as an Indian state, splitting it into two territories directly governed by New Delhi.

To suppress any unrest, New Delhi has cut communications, implemented a curfew and deployed thousands of additional troops to the Himalayan region. Local media reported more than 600 arrests have been made.

In recent months, there have been nearly daily clashes in Kashmir between Indian soldiers and militants, which New Delhi says are backed by Pakistan. Islamabad denies the accusations, saying its support is only political.

Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan both claim the whole of divided Kashmir, over which they have fought two of three wars since independence in 1947.

Most Kashmiris want the territory to be united with Pakistan or ruled as an independent country.

On Wednesday, Pakistan said it would downgrade diplomatic ties with its neighbor, expel the Indian ambassador and suspend trade.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price An unprecedented danger? On February 27, Pakistan's military said that it had shot down two Indian fighter jets over disputed Kashmir. A Pakistani military spokesman said the jets were shot down after they'd entered Pakistani airspace. It is the first time in history that two nuclear-armed powers have conducted air strikes against each other.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India drops bombs inside Pakistan The Pakistani military has released this image to show that Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time since the countries went to war in 1971. India said the air strike was in response to a recent suicide attack on Indian troops based in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan said there were no casualties and that its airforce repelled India's aircraft.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No military solution Some Indian civil society members believe New Delhi cannot exonerate itself from responsibility by accusing Islamabad of creating unrest in the Kashmir valley. A number of rights organizations demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government reduce the number of troops in Kashmir and let the people decide their fate.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No end to the violence On February 14, at least 41 Indian paramilitary police were killed in a suicide bombing near the capital of India-administered Kashmir. The Pakistan-based Jihadi group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility. The attack, the worst on Indian troops since the insurgency in Kashmir began in 1989, spiked tensions and triggered fears of an armed confrontation between the two nuclear-armed powers.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price A bitter conflict Since 1989, Muslim insurgents have been fighting Indian forces in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir - a region of 12 million people, about 70 percent of whom are Muslim. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars since independence in 1947 over Kashmir, which they both claim in full but rule in part.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price India strikes down a militant rebellion In October 2016, the Indian military has launched an offensive against armed rebels in Kashmir, surrounding at least 20 villages in Shopian district. New Delhi accused Islamabad of backing the militants, who cross over the Pakistani-Indian "Line of Control" and launch attacks on India's paramilitary forces.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Death of a Kashmiri separatist The security situation in the Indian part of Kashmir deteriorated after the killing of Burhan Wani, a young separatist leader, in July 2016. Protests against Indian rule and clashes between separatists and soldiers have claimed hundreds of lives since then.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price The Uri attack In September 2016, Islamist militants killed at least 17 Indian soldiers and wounded 30 in India-administered Kashmir. The Indian army said the rebels had infiltrated the Indian part of Kashmir from Pakistan, with initial investigations suggesting that the militants belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group, which has been active in Kashmir for over a decade.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Rights violations Indian authorities banned a number of social media websites in Kashmir after video clips showing troops committing grave human rights violations went viral on the Internet. One such video that showed a Kashmiri protester tied to an Indian army jeep — apparently as a human shield — generated outrage on social media.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price Demilitarization of Kashmir Those in favor of an independent Kashmir want Pakistan and India to step aside and let the Kashmiri people decide their future. "It is time India and Pakistan announce the timetable for withdrawal of their forces from the portions they control and hold an internationally supervised referendum," Toqeer Gilani, the president of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in Pakistani Kashmir, told DW.

India-Pakistan rivalry: Kashmiris pay a high price No chance for secession But most Kashmir observers don't see it happening in the near future. They say that while the Indian strategy to deal strictly with militants and separatists in Kashmir has partly worked out, sooner or later New Delhi will have to find a political solution to the crisis. Secession, they say, does not stand a chance. Author: Shamil Shams



Threat of war

A member of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's cabinet told DW on Thursday that any potential war with India would have global ramifications.

"I don't want to get into warmongering but believe me, if there is war between India and Pakistan, this is not going to be a usual war or the war that will be limited to one country. The extent of this war will be felt in capitals from Berlin to Washington and from Riyadh to Tehran," Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry told DW.

"We want to make it a point that we will not take it lightly. We have fought three wars in Kashmir. We have sacrificed blood."

However, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad that his country would not resort to military action with India.

"Pakistan is not looking at the military option. We are rather looking at political, diplomatic, and legal options to deal with the prevailing situation," he told reporters.

