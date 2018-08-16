India orders death sentence for rapists of 8-year-old

A court in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has sentenced two men to death for raping an 8-year-old girl in the city of Mandsaur.

The investigation and trial in the gruesome case that sparked angry protests was completed in less than two months, a welcome change in a country where court cases drag on for years.

The sentence is one of the first ordered under a new law allowing for speedy investigations and trials in rape cases and death penalty for child rapists.

The two convicts, aged 20 and 24, lured the class 2 student from outside her school as she waited for her father. They took her to a secluded spot and gang-raped her.

The two slashed her neck and left her to die. The victim is still recovering in hospital.

Rape epidemic

The case was among a string of violent sexual crimes against minors in India this year, which have sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.

Responding to a nationwide outrage over rapes against minors, the government in April introduced death penalty for rapists of girls less than 12 years. The new law also prescribed faster trials in rape cases

India has among the highest number of rapes in the world. Some 40,000 rape cases were reported in the country in 2016 — nearly 110 rapes per day.

Experts say that despite a rise in victims reporting rape cases in recent years, most cases still go unreported mainly because victims fear stigma or retribution.

