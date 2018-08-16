 India orders death sentence for rapists of 8-year-old | News | DW | 21.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

India orders death sentence for rapists of 8-year-old

The sentence is one of the first ordered under a new law allowing for speedy trials and death penalty for child rapists. The brutal rape of the class 2 student in June had sparked angry protests.

Indian women protest against the rape of the eight year old in Mandsaur, Madhaya Pradesh, in New Delhi on June 30.

A court in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has sentenced two men to death for raping an 8-year-old girl in the city of Mandsaur.

The investigation and trial in the gruesome case that sparked angry protests was completed in less than two months, a welcome change in a country where court cases drag on for years.

The sentence is one of the first ordered under a new law allowing for speedy investigations and trials in rape cases and death penalty for child rapists.

The two convicts, aged 20 and 24, lured the class 2 student from outside her school as she waited for her father. They took her to a secluded spot and gang-raped her.

The two slashed her neck and left her to die. The victim is still recovering in hospital.

Read moreCaste dynamics behind sexual violence in India

Rape epidemic

The case was among a string of violent sexual crimes against minors in India this year, which have sparked widespread outrage and protests across the country.

Responding to a nationwide outrage over rapes against minors, the government in April introduced death penalty for rapists of girls less than 12 years. The new law also prescribed faster trials in rape cases

India has among the highest number of rapes in the world. Some 40,000 rape cases were reported in the country in 2016 — nearly 110 rapes per day.

Experts say that despite a rise in victims reporting rape cases in recent years, most cases still go unreported mainly because victims fear stigma or retribution.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Is India the worst place in the world to be a woman?

India is the world's most dangerous nation for women due to the high risk of sexual violence and regressive traditions, said a new study. Activists disagree with its methodology, but agree that gender crimes are up. (26.06.2018)  

India prescribes death penalty for child rape

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to criticism that he did not deal with the recent rape and murder of a girl swiftly enough. India is trying to crack down on violence against girls and women. (21.04.2018)  

Horrific cases exemplify India's grotesque rape problem

The brutality of a recent rape and murder has drawn attention to an alarming rise of sexual violence in India. Activists say the surge is part of a deeper social dysfunction. Murali Krishnan reports from New Delhi. (16.05.2017)  

Caste dynamics behind sexual violence in India

Horrific rapes in India in recent days have once again sparked outrage and large-scale protests nationwide. The ghastly incidents highlight the link between sexual violence and the caste system. Murali Krishnan reports. (10.05.2018)  

India: Jharkhand teenager battles for life after being raped and set on fire

It is the second such incident to be reported from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand in recent days. India has been struggling to deal with a spate of brutal sexual assaults in recent months. (07.05.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration link  

Audios and videos on the topic

India introduces death penalty for rape of children  

Marital rape in India  

Quadriga - Under Attack - Women in a Man's World  

Village elders order India rape  

Related content

Symbolbild Gruppenvergewaltigung in Indien

India's top court upholds death penalty for gang rapists 09.07.2018

An Indian court denied the appeals of three men convicted of a 2012 gang rape who wanted their death sentences lifted. The gang rape of a medical student sparked outrage in India and led to harsher sex crime penalties.

Indien Kaschmir Vergewaltigung und Tod einer Achtjährigen

Indian court hears case of 18 men accused of multiple rape of preteen girl 17.07.2018

The men are accused of sedating the girl, assaulting and threatening her for months in her family's apartment block. The death penalty has been introduced in India for men who rape children under 12.

Indien Demo Kindesmissbrauch

Sexual abuse cases and India's failure to protect children 08.08.2018

Reports of child abuse at state-run shelters have shocked India, exposing the government's inability to protect children. Authorities have ordered an inquiry, but activists say the culture of abuse is pervasive in India.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 