India: Delhi's Ramadan festivities return after two years of COVID restrictions

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Delhi's old city is again full of festivities for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, following two years of COVID shutdowns.
Prices at the pumps have been climbing sharply in India over the last two weeks as international crude oil rates rise. The ongoing crisis in Ukraine, with Russia heavily sanctioned, has caused logistical issues.
Western countries want New Delhi to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But India seems to be using the crisis to emphasize it will forge its own path on foreign policy.
As Shanghai remains under a strict lockdown, the US has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave the city. Meanwhile, Britain is expanding the use of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment. DW has the latest.
Around 25 million people in Shanghai remain locked down as authorities battle the nation's largest virus outbreak since the end of the first wave in early 2020.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version