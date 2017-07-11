Has India's coronavirus vaccine diplomacy hit a hurdle?

India had administered nearly 45 million COVID vaccine shots to people across the country as of Sunday. At the same time, it had shipped over 60 million doses to 76 nations, delivered either under the COVAX mechanism or as part of commercial deals.

It shows India's strong vaccine manufacturing capacity and ability to leverage it to boost the country's global image.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the "vaccine maitri," or vaccine friendship, initiative days after India began its nationwide vaccination campaign on January 16.

The initiative involves India supplying vaccines not just to its South Asian neighbors but also to nations of the global South such as Argentina, Brazil and South Africa.

Of the countries that received India-made vaccines, at least 37 have got them for free, 17 through COVAX, under the aegis of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

And an estimated 34 million doses have so far been sent as part of commercial deals, according to government data.

But with manufacturers struggling to fulfil commitments and commercial obligations, questions are now being raised over the rationale behind shipping out doses and the relatively slow pace of vaccinations at home.

Countries eagerly waiting for COVID vaccine shots

India has approved two vaccines: one developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and made by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and another developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech.

The Serum Institute, which is the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, had agreed to produce 1.1 billion doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine - known in India as Covishied - for delivery.

Recently, Brazil, Morocco and Saudi Arabia wrote to SII that they were awaiting more supplies after receiving the first tranche a while back.

Brazil said it had received just 4 million vaccines of the 20 million ordered, while Saudi Arabia received 3 million of its 20 million doses. And Morocco received just 7 million shots of the 20 million.

In its replies to authorities of the three countries, SII reportedly said supplies could not be "guaranteed in foreseeable months" citing the fire accident at a company manufacturing unit earlier this year as the reason for the delay.

Nevertheless, speaking to DW in January, SII's CEO Adar Poonawalla stressed that the fire would "not affect production of the coronavirus vaccines."

"It will, however, affect some other vaccines that we were planning to expand on. It will not affect existing supplies and commitments as they will be produced from the existing plants," Poonawalla said.

'Delivering vaccines is a tightrope walk'

A senior executive of SII told DW, "We will not be able to talk about this (delay) as these are commercial agreements and it will not be appropriate."

Some analysts say most developing countries wouldn't have received vaccine shots if India hadn't supplied them.

"I would not read too much into this problem. Yes, delivering vaccines is a tightrope walk and this is also because vaccines have a shelf life," Veena Sikri, a former Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, told DW.

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar informed parliament last week that the domestic requirement of the vaccines is being monitored continuously even as India sends vaccines to friendly nations across the globe.

"The House should be aware that the supply of vaccines abroad is based on the assessment of adequate availability at home," said Jaishankar.

Nevertheless, others point out that authorities shouldn't ignore the need at home.

"While India's vaccine diplomacy should be appreciated from a humanitarian point of view, there is no point in getting into a race with China given that less than 50 million Indians have been vaccinated so far," Happymon Jacob, international relations expert, told DW.

China announced in February that it would offer 10 million doses to COVAX and was preparing to supply additional doses to other countries. By early March, it said it had sent vaccines to 28 countries, mainly in Asia and Africa.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Crowds gather despite pandemic The Maha Kumbh Mela, which is considered the largest Hindu gathering in the world, is held in a 12-year cycle, across four pilgrimage sites in India. This year, the festival is being held in the holy city of Haridwar. The festival, which is classified as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, is attended by tens of thousands of people under normal circumstances.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A morning dip in the Ganges The chilly morning weather does not seem to stop Hindu devotees from taking a dip in the Ganges River at the Har Ki Pauri, an iconic ghat in Haridwar. Some experts had asked the government to reconsider holding the event, over fears that it could create an infection hotspot. However, authorities decided to go ahead with the festival, after establishing some new rules and restrictions.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears A negative coronavirus test result is a must Visitors have to register before attending the festival and submit RT-PCR test results that showed they are COVID-19 negative. Elderly people, children and pregnant women are being discouraged from attending the event. "We have set up rapid antigen testing centers at every entrance, and we will be testing people coming in," Gopal Singh Chauhan, an Uttarakhand State official, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Little faith in the testing process Several pilgrims told DW that they had little faith in the testing process, but had chosen to attend despite the risk of infection. "Yes, it is a risk to attend the Kumbh Mela, but you could get the infection anywhere... Everything else has already opened up, so why should this event not be held? We are just here for some positive vibes," Shalini Soni, a pilgrim from Delhi, told DW.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears First auspicious bathing date of the festival Authorities said they would only implement certain restrictions on the days considered auspicious for bathing in the Ganges — the days when most devotees are expected. There are four auspicious bathing dates, or "Shahi Snan" throughout the festival. The first Shahi Snan took place on March 11.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Holy bathing According to Hindu tradition, bathing in the Ganges washes off one's sins, and frees them from the cycle of life and death. The Khumbh Mela began on January 14, and will continue through April 27.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Visitors say regulations were not enforced Online registrations went largely unchecked, and many attendees said there was a lack of clarity in the process. Some reported technical issues registering on the government website, while others said the mandate to present a negative RT-PCR test was not being enforced.

India holds Hindu festival Kumbh Mela despite COVID-19 fears Asking for 'freedom from coronavirus' "I think more people will show up, after they hear about how the RT-PCR test rule is not being followed," Pandit Mohit Dubey, a Hindu priest, told DW. "People usually come and pray for their health, families, children, businesses, or progress in work. This time, many people are asking the holy Ganges River to free them from the coronavirus disease," he said. Author: Tanika Godbole



Coronavirus infections surge in India

India's current pace of inoculation is far from what's needed to meet the government's goal of vaccinating 300 million Indians, a quarter of the nation's population, by August.

"There is a serious supply issue with vaccines. So far, 92% of vaccines administered in India have been Covishield and the supply is restricted. Bharat Biotech-developed Covaxin is also not coming through sufficiently," virologist Shahid Jameel told DW.

The country recorded 46,951 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, of which 30,535 cases were reported in the western state of Maharashtra alone.

The number of deaths reported nationwide crossed 200 for the first time since January 12, said the Health Ministry.

Infections fell to below 9,000 new cases in early February but have steadily increased since then.

"We definitely will need a bigger stock of vaccines before we expand coverage to other sections of society," a member of the National Expert Group on COVID-19 vaccine administration, told DW.

Last week, as part of the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue leaders' meeting, which involved the leaders of the US, India, Japan and Australia, it was decided that these four nations would jointly supply at least 1 billion vaccine doses to countries in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region.