India: Can former wrestling champion make it in politics?

Olympic wrestler Vinesh Phogat's political entry symbolizes a broader fight for justice and the protection of women, especially female athletes facing abuse.

Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat believes that to bring about real change, she must engage in politics with the same energy and determination as she displayed on the wrestling mat.

"Politics is in every sphere of life," the 30-year-old athlete told DW, adding that it was important for her to enter the political arena.

Fighting for women's safety

Phogat, a triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist, has been a leading figure in protests demanding action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a powerful politician and former head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Phogat and other top wrestlers, including Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik, staged monthslong demonstrations in the Indian capital New Delhi, accusing Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation of female athletes.

"I see this opportunity as a time to give back to society, especially for those who continue to suffer exploitation and abuse," Phogat said.

"Women and athletes who agonize and continue to do so because of harassment, see me as one who can give them a voice. They have expectations and it is this desire which keeps me going. It was a necessity," the Indian Olympic wrestling star said.

In May, a Delhi court charged Singh, a member of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Singh denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty.

Phogat is widely expected to win the Julana constituency Image: AP/picture alliance

Disqualification from Paris Olympics

Phogat retired from wrestling after she was disqualified ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics women's 50-kilogram freestyle final after failing to meet the weight requirement. Previously, shehad been confident of scoring a gold medal in the Paris event.

Just as today she is positive about her chances in the electoral ring. Phogat is a member of India's main opposition Congress party and recently represented the Julana constituency in legislative elections that took place in the northern Indian state of Haryana on October 5.

Her main opponent was Kavita Dalal from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who was the first Indian professional woman wrestler to compete in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). She also faced off against the BJP's Yogesh Bairagi, a former commercial pilot.

Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for Phogat. Final results are due on Tuesday.

Still keeping the fighter in her alive, Phogat believes there are several similarities between wrestling and politics.

"Self-belief, patience and hard work have carried me in good stead for the 24 years that I have been wrestling. It is as if my higher power wants me to carry these qualities into a different sphere and I want to test them," she said.

Empowering women through sport

Phogat has also made a name for herself highlighting everyday misogyny and the rampant sexual harassment that some athletes face.

She told DW that there are many sportswomen who are afraid to speak out due to fear of reprisals and are backing her. "I will be just a call away if there is trouble," she said.

She says it is a challenge for females in Haryana to break into male-dominated sports like wrestling. The skewed sex ratio in the region and deeply ingrained patriarchy make it even harder.

However, in recent years, wrestling has gained popularity among women in India, thanks to successes at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Indian wrestlers demand action against sexual harassment To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Overcoming barriers in life and sport

"The people have shown me a lot of love and affection in this election, and I am determined to fight for them," Phogat said.

"A lot of women and players came out for voting. It will be an early Diwali for them if I win," said Phogat, jokingly, referring to the Hindu festival of lights.

She refused to speculate if she would be made the state's sports minister, if she won.

"That is in the hands of the party and the public," she said, adding that if it had been within her reach she would have wanted a gold medal in the Olympics.

"We have a responsibility and unless you are in power, nothing can be done."

India's women wrestlers defy traditional roles To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Keith Walker