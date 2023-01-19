  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks during a protest against Wrestling Foundation of India President Brij Bhushan Charan Singh and other officials in New Delhi
Phogat, one of India's most decorated women wrestlers, has accused her federation chief and several coaches of sexually harassing multiple athletesImage: Altaf Qadri/AP Photo/picture alliance
CrimeIndia

Female wrestlers in India accuse officials of abuse

24 minutes ago

The sports ministry has given the wrestling body a deadline of Friday to respond to the accusations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MQP5

Some of India's most prominent wrestlers led a sit-in protest near the country's parliament on Thursday, accusing the Wrestling Federation's (WFI) president and coaches of sexual and mental harassment.

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia led about 100 protestors who demanded the removal of the wrestling body's president, Brij Bhushan Charan Singh, and other officials pending the outcome of an inquiry into the allegations.

"Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president," triple Commonwealth Games gold medallist Phogat said.

"I know at least 10-20 girls in the national camp who have come and told me their stories," she added.

Singh, who is also a lawmaker representing the governing Bharatiya Janata Party, rejected the accusations and said he was ready to face any probe.

"If there were complaints against me or some coaches, they should have come forward earlier," he said.

Wrestling Federation of India too 'powerful'

India is a deeply hierarchical society and Phogat said many wrestlers were intimidated and not coming forward because of their humble origins.

"They are scared because of their family background. They can't fight them because they are powerful," she said.

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia, left, speaks during a protest against Wrestling Foundation of India President Brij Bhushan Charan Singh and other officials in New Delhi, India
Protesters carried placards reading "Dictatorship can't go on," "We will fight for our rights," and "Boycott the WFI president"Image: Altaf Qadri/AP Photo/picture alliance

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia, who is male, also joined the protest. He accused Singh of running the federation in a high-handed manner.

Punia, who won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, joined the protest and accused Singh of running the federation in a dictatorial manner saying it should support the wrestlers.

"But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down," he said.

Sports ministry wants answers by Friday

Fellow wrestler and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who was also part of the protest, endorsed the allegations.

"Athletes work hard to win medals for the country, but the federation has done nothing but let us down," she tweeted.

India's sports ministry had asked the wrestling body to answer the accusation made by the wrestlers by Friday, "Otherwise, the ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation."

lo/ar (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A mass funeral for Yazidi victims of the Islamic State group in the northern Iraqi village of Kojo in Sinjar district

German parliament recognizes Yazidi 'genocide' in Iraq

Politics35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Vivian Konadu

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Sex sells? An ongoing battle in Ghanaian women's football

Soccer4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A woman breastfeeds her baby at a store in Shanghai, China on August 5, 2020

China's falling birthrate: What Beijing needs to do now

China's falling birthrate: What Beijing needs to do now

Business21 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Dani Dayan

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

'When you see antisemitism, act immediately'

SocietyJanuary 18, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Matteo Messina Denaro, former mafia boss, being escorted by police in Sicily, Italy

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Matteo Messina Denaro: The mafia and deep-running corruption

Crime17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Sultan Al Jaber, CEO of Abu Dhabi's National Oil Company and president-to-be of the upcoming COP28

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

New COP28 head also boss of one of biggest oil companies

PoliticsJanuary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Wine being poured into a glass

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Canada says no alcohol is the only risk-free option

Health23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Africa bets on Brazil’s new President Lula da Silva

Politics21 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage