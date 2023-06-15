India: Police charge wrestling chief with sexual harassment

It comes after a long-running protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a lawmaker from Prime Minister Modi's party.

Indian police said on Thursday that they filed sexual harassment charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the wrestlers' federation.

The Delhi police said in a statement that "after completion of investigation" they filed a chargesheet "against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh."

Singh is a powerful politician and belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), India's ruling party. He has helmed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) since 2011.

In January, after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced against him, the Indian Olympic Associaition (IOA) former a panel to investigate them.

More to follow...

