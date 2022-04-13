India: Artists express pain and hope through COVID pandemic art

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Artists in India are looking at the coronavirus pandemic as a source of inspiration and expressing their pain and hopes through their craft.
Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.
A US judge has removed mask mandates for travel on public transport. Meanwhile, Shanghai's COVID death toll has risen to 10. DW has the latest.
Many tribes in India remain dubious about modern medicine. But members of the India's Indigenous Garasiya tribe have finally accepted the COVID-19 vaccine after female leaders changed people's minds.
As the conversation around looted artifacts gains prominence across the world, India's attempts to repatriate stolen heritage items are beginning to bear fruit.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version