 India: Artists express pain and hope through COVID pandemic art | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 19.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

India: Artists express pain and hope through COVID pandemic art

Artists in India are looking at the coronavirus pandemic as a source of inspiration and expressing their pain and hopes through their craft.

Watch video 03:20

More in the Media Center

Delhi's old city is again full of festivities for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, following two years of shutdowns.

India: Delhi's Ramadan festivities return after two years of COVID restrictions 13.04.2022

19.02.2022 News Bilder des Tages February 19, 2022, HONG KONG, CHINA: Patient rests on the hospital bed under the makeshift tent outside Caritas Medical Centre awaiting to be moved indoor.Last group of patients are being moved indoor starting from today at Caritas Medical Centre, where patients were once forced to await for medical care outdoor in the freezing cold for four days as Hospital is run out of beds overwhelmed by the influx of patients.Feb-19,2022Hong Kong.ZUMA/ HONG KONG CHINA - ZUMAl137 20220219_zap_l137_004 Copyright: xLiauxChung-renx

Hong Kongers rail against Beijing's strict 'zero COVID' plan 08.03.2022

Several corners of Indian city of Kolkata have seen a makeover with the help of colourful eye-catching wall art (graffiti) which has come as a breath of fresh air for passers-by. ***September 2021

Businesses hit as omicron wave nears peak in India 20.01.2022

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 25: Small business owners held a hair-shaving protest, demanding that the government lift the curbs, and provide realistic compensation for COVID-19 losses in front of National Assembly building in Seoul, South Korea on January 25, 2022. Jong-Hyun Kim / Anadolu Agency

South Korea business owners shave heads in COVID-19 curb protest 27.01.2022

Read also

COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts

COVID-19: Pandemic trends in three charts 15.04.2022

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 03, 2020 passengers, almost all wearing facemasks, board an American Airlines flight to Charlotte, in New York City. - A federal judge on April 18, 2022 struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Photo by Eleonore SENS / AFP)

COVID digest: US drops mask mandate for airlines, trains 19.04.2022

A US judge has removed mask mandates for travel on public transport. Meanwhile, Shanghai's COVID death toll has risen to 10. DW has the latest.

An indigenous tribe in Rajasthan, India Location: Rajasthan, India Date: 28.03.2022 Keywords: India, indigenous people, tribe, society, health Copyright: DW correspondent Murali Krishnan took pictures and sent them via email to DW

COVID: India's Indigenous communities overcoming vaccine hesitancy 30.03.2022

Many tribes in India remain dubious about modern medicine. But members of the India's Indigenous Garasiya tribe have finally accepted the COVID-19 vaccine after female leaders changed people's minds.

Narendra Modi inspects the antiquities repatriated from Australia, in New Delhi on March 21, 2022. According to the PIB's copyright policy: Material featured on this website may be reproduced free of charge and there is no need for any prior approval for using the content.

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artifacts 07.04.2022

As the conversation around looted artifacts gains prominence across the world, India's attempts to repatriate stolen heritage items are beginning to bear fruit.