 In Nepal, puppets teach eco-friendly farming methods | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 28.08.2018

Environment

In Nepal, puppets teach eco-friendly farming methods

Pesticides, deforestation and monocultures are wreaking havoc for Nepalese farmers, causing landslides and degrading the soil. Activists are using puppetry to make a change.

Watch video 07:00
Now live
07:00 mins.

Improving land management in Nepal

Project aim: Helping Nepalese farmers prepare for the effects of climate change.
Project implementation: Farmers in the landslide-stricken Arghakhanchi region are switching to farming that protects the soil by planting trees with deep roots
Project scope: The project is part of "Farming for Biodiversity," a group that supports eco-friendly farming practises in Nepal, as well as Ethiopia, Benin, Ecuador, Kenya, Mexico, Peru und Vietnam
Project partner: RARE, National Disaster Risk Reduction Center (NDRC), IFOAM – Organics International, Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), the German Environment Ministry's International Climate Initiative (IKI)
Project budget: €2,129,560 ($2,455,538) in total, around € 61,500 of which is being invested in Nepal
Project timeframe: September 2016 - December 2019

In 2017, farmer Nanda Neupane, his family and his home near the Nepalese border with India survived a potentially devastating landslide. But he knows strong rains could trigger another, and that he might not be so lucky next time. He's one of many farmers in this part of Nepal coming up against the effects of soil-destroying pesticides and the slash-and-burn agriculture that has increased the danger of landslides. Now, Neupane and other farmers are getting advice on how to protect themselves against torrents of mud and stone — and how they can revitalize their farms — from an usual source: puppets.

A film by Wolf Gebhardt

Improving land management in Nepal  

Related content

Improved land management in Nepal 24.08.2018

Slash-and-burn, pesticides, flooding and and landslides: a fatal mixture of bad land management and natural disasters is threatening to ruin the livelihood of the people in the south nepalese region of Kapilvastu.

Iran Dürre in der Provinz Sistan

Climate change and farming: 'Unpredictability is here to stay' 31.07.2018

In many parts of the world, droughts are getting longer, more intense and more frequent. Alex Jones, climate and environment director at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, tells DW about the risk to food security.

Australien Dürre Luftbildaufnahmen

Great southern drought: Australian farmers crippled, climate action stalled 09.08.2018

Amidst the worst drought in living memory, the world's driest continent is also heating up due to climate change. Critics say too little is being done to prevent increasing temperatures and decreasing rainfall.

