 In focus: The geopolitics of water | Global Ideas | DW | 21.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

In focus: Water

In focus: The geopolitics of water

Without water there is no life. Due to climate change, water is increasingly becoming a precious and contested commodity.

Symbolbild | Wasseroberfläche

Whether it's a dispute over dams, polluted waterfrom the extraction of raw materials or from industry and agriculture- the lack of water and the handling of this vital resource is increasingly in the spotlight in the age of the climate crisis.

Jinghong Hydropower Station on the Lancang River, China

Sharing cross-border water resources: Cooperation or conflict?  

 

  • BG Staudämme und Folgen | Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    GERD: A show of pride

    At 145 meters high and almost 2 kilometers long, the 5GW Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is set to double the country's electricity generation. Without agreements from downstream countries, GERD was refused funding from the World Bank, but crowdfunding the $4.8bn-project through private donations and government bonds has made it a still-greater source of national pride for many Ethiopians.

  • BG Staudämme und Folgen | Farmland Nildelta Ägypten

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Life on the Nile

    Egypt and Sudan fear the consequences of GERD. With it, Ethiopia will have control of the waters they depend on to keep Nile Delta farmland flourishing. As a hydropower project, water should keep flowing, but its neighbors aren't convinced by Ethiopia's assurances that it won't use the dam to divert waters to irrigate its own land, particularly as climate change threatens to make water scarcer.

  • Jinghong hydrpower plant, China

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Mekong megadams

    Since the 1990s, China has built 11 giant dams on the Mekong River, which help make the country the world’s biggest producer of hydropower — its second biggest source of electricity after coal. But with Laos, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia all dependent on the Mekong, too, this construction spree has caused consternation downstream.

  • Drought in Cambodia

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Drought in Cambodia

    Downriver, the Mekong Delta has suffered as China's dams change the timing and flow of its waters. Droughts have become more frequent and fish stocks have suffered, with fishing and farming communities in Thailand and Cambodia particularly hard-hit, even as satellite data has shown above-average snowmelt and rainfall adding to Chinese stretches of the river.

  • Souapiti dam, Guinea

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    China's global hydropower reach

    China is also investing in hundreds of hydropower projects abroad, from Laos to Portugal, Kazakhstan to Argentina, and across Africa — including the Souapiti dam in Guinea. Previously, these colossal infrastructure projects were often financed by the World Bank, but China is increasingly taking over a major funder, and doesn't require agreements from countries sharing the same river basins.

  • Villagers are displaced by the Souapiti dam in China

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Displaced by the dam

    The Souapiti dam in Guinea, financed by China International Water and Electric Corporation, will provide 450MW of power in a country where only a minority have access to a reliable electricity supply. But to create its giant reservoir, flooding 253 square kilometers of land, some 16,000 people from more than 100 villages have been displaced, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • Itaipu dam on the Paraná River

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Bridging the border?

    The Itaipu dam on the Paraná River between Brazil and Paraguay flooded huge tracts of forest well as one of the world's most impressive waterfalls, and displaced 65,000 people. It also caused tensions between the two countries, which signed an agreement to work together on the jointly owned hydropower project in 1973. But with the bulk of the power going to Brazil, the dam remains controversial.

  • BG Staudämme und Folgen | Flüchtlinge am Morelos Staudamm USA

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Daming the Colorado

    The Mexico-US border might conjure images of migration and Trump's dream of building a wall to divide the two countries. But as well as tensions over people heading north, there have been worries over the Colorado River’s flow in the opposite direction. By the time the river reaches Mexico, it has passed through seven US states and numerous dams that divert its waters to irrigate US crops.

  • Framing in the Mexicali Valley, Mexcio

    Water and power: The politics of dams

    Watering the Mexicali Valley

    But the two countries have been working together to use the Morelos Dam on their shared border to water the Mexicali Valley, with a "pulse" system mimicking the river's natural flow into the Colorado Delta. Water politics expert Scott Moore says it shows "cooperation between the US and Mexico, but also between environmental groups, farmers, irrigation districts and ecological management."

    Author: Ruby Russell


 

Watch video 08:05

Water from Lesotho: Who pays the price?

 

View of an abandoned boat at the dried Aculeo Lake in Paine, about 70 km southwest of Santiago, Chile

The mystery of a disappearing lake and the struggle over water rights in Chile

 

San Jose, Costa Rica

Working together for precious water in Costa Rica

 

A man in a long robe stands in a gently rolling field in Syria full of withered olive trees

Conflict and climate change drive water crisis in Syria 

 

Agriculture suffers from drought in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Tensions rise as Iranian dams cut off Iraqi water supplies

 

Watch video 03:53

The pastor turning rain into drinking water

 

Two women carry drinking water on their heads in India

Tackling the growing threat of water conflict 

 

A man stands in the shadows underneath a tree and types into his mobile phone in India

India's water wizards quench thirst of parched communities

 

Advertisement
On the Green Fence 210311 Podcast Picture Teaser ROAD

On the Green Fence: A deep dive into the environment

This award-winning podcast is for those who want more than just the green angle when it comes to the environment and climate change.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

Every Thursday, a new episode of the prize-winning, half-hour radio program and podcast brings you environment stories from around the world, digging deeper into topics that touch our lives every day.  