In focus: The geopolitics of water

Water and power: The politics of dams

Bridging the border?

The Itaipu dam on the Paraná River between Brazil and Paraguay flooded huge tracts of forest well as one of the world's most impressive waterfalls, and displaced 65,000 people. It also caused tensions between the two countries, which signed an agreement to work together on the jointly owned hydropower project in 1973. But with the bulk of the power going to Brazil, the dam remains controversial.