In China’s Shadow

In the South China Sea, the US and China are fighting for dominance in the Indo-Pacific region. The Philippines finds itself caught in the middle of a struggle between two superpowers.

For decades, Beijing has been expanding its military presence in the South China Sea, a region that includes Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

China has built up some reefs into artificial islands and turned some of them into military bases. Image: docdays/DW

It has occupied atolls and reefs, turning them into military outposts - especially on Philippine territory.

But resistance to China’s expansionist policies is growing. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines is standing up to Beijing.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. seeks proximity to the USA. Image: docdays/DW

He is turning away from the China-friendly policies of his predecessor and towards Western partners — especially the United States. The move has angered China, leading to increased tensions in the South China Sea. Clashes between Philippine and Chinese ships are on the rise.

A Chinese coast guard vessel aims its water cannon at a Philippine ship. Image: docdays/DW

The situation is highly volatile, especially because of a far-reaching defense treaty between Manila and Washington. Similar to the NATO alliance, both countries are obliged to defend each other in the event of an attack. The US has also secured access to nine Philippine military bases, allowing it to station troops and arms sometimes just a few hundred kilometers from China and Taiwan. In the event of a war between the US and China, the Philippines would find itself on the front lines.

China claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself. Image: docdays/DW

The archipelago nation is now a line of demarcation in one of the world's most turbulent maritime regions. What’s more, any further escalation would impact a vital global trade route.

